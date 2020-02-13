The Late MCA Cyrus Omondi’s family speaks out; they are not satisfied with the alleged cause of his death

Cyrus Omondi’s family is urging the government to conduct thorough investigations into what led to his death. Additionally, the family says they do not believe that he died of heart attack.

Stephen Odhiambo, the MCA’s younger brother, says they have never had previos history with heart relate diseases.

Therefore, they say that allegations of Omondi succumbing to heart attack should be subject to a probe.

Cyrus died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in India. He had traveled together with other MCA’s in Education Committee to attend a workshop later.

The family says that news spread very fast that he had died of heart attack, yet a postmortem had not been conducted.

Stephen who was at Omondi’s home in Kahawa Wendani Ruiru Sub-County said, “We have been informed that his body is in Mumbai India. One of the families’ representatives should fly to India and take part in transportation of his remains to Kenya. Also, a postmortem exam should be conducted to establish the main cause of my brother’s death.”

One of Cyrus’ family friend Rose Karimi said that even though they received the news about Omondi’s death, they haven’t received a report from the doctor.

Besides, Karimi said, “We have not received detailed information about the cause of his death. The government should assist in establishing the cause of Omondi’s death.”

Millicent Odhiambo, the Late MCA’s Mother, and Jacqueline Omondi, the window are heartbroken to speak about the matter.

Simon King’ara Ruiru MP said that Omondi was a developmental leader who prioritizes on people’s welfare.

Witeithie ward representative Julius Macharia said,” Cyrus Omondi had traveled on a trip to India, and he was found dead in a hotel room on Wednesday 12, February 2020.”

According to Macharia, Omondi’s death is a great shock to Kiambu County since he was in good health during his demise.

Cyrus Omondi was elected as the member of county assembly on August 2017, during the general election after failing in the past two attempts.