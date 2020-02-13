Home News Local news The Late MCA Cyrus Omondi's family speaks out; they are not satisfied...
NewsLocal news

The Late MCA Cyrus Omondi’s family speaks out; they are not satisfied with the alleged cause of his death

By Stephen Ginni

Cyrus Omondi’s family is urging the government to conduct thorough investigations into what led to his death. Additionally, the family says they do not believe that he died of heart attack.

Stephen Odhiambo, the MCA’s younger brother, says they have never had previos history with heart relate diseases.
Therefore, they say that allegations of Omondi succumbing to heart attack should be subject to a probe.

Cyrus died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in India. He had traveled together with other MCA’s in Education Committee to attend a workshop later.

The family says that news spread very fast that he had died of heart attack, yet a postmortem had not been conducted.

Stephen who was at Omondi’s home in Kahawa Wendani Ruiru Sub-County said, “We have been informed that his body is in Mumbai India. One of the families’ representatives should fly to India and take part in transportation of his remains to Kenya. Also, a postmortem exam should be conducted to establish the main cause of my brother’s death.”

One of Cyrus’ family friend Rose Karimi said that even though they received the news about Omondi’s death, they haven’t received a report from the doctor.

Besides, Karimi said, “We have not received detailed information about the cause of his death. The government should assist in establishing the cause of Omondi’s death.”

Millicent Odhiambo, the Late MCA’s Mother, and Jacqueline Omondi, the window are heartbroken to speak about the matter.

Simon King’ara Ruiru MP said that Omondi was a developmental leader who prioritizes on people’s welfare.

Witeithie ward representative Julius Macharia said,” Cyrus Omondi had traveled on a trip to India, and he was found dead in a hotel room on Wednesday 12, February 2020.”

According to Macharia, Omondi’s death is a great shock to Kiambu County since he was in good health during his demise.

Cyrus Omondi was elected as the member of county assembly on August 2017, during the general election after failing in the past two attempts.

Previous articleArtists team up to raise funds in support of Papa Dennis funeral

RELATED ARTICLES

Local news

Popular nyama choma joint along Waiyaki Way on fire

Laiza Maketso -
The famous nyama choma joint-Njugunas-on Waiyaki Way caught fire on Thursday. Reports reaching Kenyan News indicate a property of unknown value was damaged. Netizens took...
Read more
Local news

Drunk driver in Embu jailed for drinking to mourn Moi’s death

Tracy Nabwile -
It is no secret that the recent death of former president Moi gave Kenyans different mixed emotions. Kennedy Mugendi is no exception. On the night...
Read more
Local news

Rehabilitation of railway gauge in Mt. Kenya region continues

Stephen Ginni -
Kenya Railways has promised to continue with rehabilitation of the previous railway line from Thika to Nanyuki. Approximately the meter gauge is 178 kilometers. Recently,...
Read more
15,198FansLike
3,437FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

The Late MCA Cyrus Omondi’s family speaks out; they are not satisfied with the alleged cause of his death

Local news Stephen Ginni -
Cyrus Omondi’s family is urging the government to conduct thorough investigations into what led to his death. Additionally, the family says they do not...
Read more

Artists team up to raise funds in support of Papa Dennis funeral

Entertainment Stephen Ginni -
Papa Dennis will be laid to rest on Wednesday, 19 February 2020. The award-winning gospel musician fell from seventh floor on a building on...
Read more

Governor Joho found guilty of contempt of court

County News Stanley Kasee -
Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho is guilty of contempt of court by demolishing property. This is according to the High Court of Mombasa. High Court Judge...
Read more

Sonko looking for Mzee who cycled for four days to attend late President Moi’s burial

News Alfred Kiura -
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is in search of the 76- year old Mzee Nathan Ambuti who cycled for four days from Kakamega to Kabarak...
Read more

Former CS for sports Rashid Echesa arrested

Breaking news Laiza Maketso -
Formers CS for sports Rashid Echesa was on Thursday by detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigation. Currently, he's being interrogated at the DCI headquarters along...
Read more

NCA seeks powers to enforce building code

Business News Erick Flavour -
Kenya National Construction Authority (NCA) is calling on the government to give it prosecutorial powers to address the rising cases of structures collapsing in...
Read more

Popular nyama choma joint along Waiyaki Way on fire

Local news Laiza Maketso -
The famous nyama choma joint-Njugunas-on Waiyaki Way caught fire on Thursday. Reports reaching Kenyan News indicate a property of unknown value was damaged. Netizens took...
Read more

Joe Muchiri asks for help to raise Jowie’s cash bail

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Media personality and Joseph Jowie Irungu’s best friend Joe Muchiri has come out to beg for help to pay his friend’s cash bail after...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke