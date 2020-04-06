Home News Lock us up – Daily Nation claims Kenyans have decided, Kenyans react
Lock us up – Daily Nation claims Kenyans have decided, Kenyans react

By Alfred Kiura
Lock us up – Daily Nation claims Kenyans have made their decision, Kenyans react.

Local daily newspaper Daily Nation has come under fire from a section of Kenyans after it published a controversial story on its front page claiming a huge percentage of Kenyans wanted President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare a total lockdown across the country after the rise of Coronavirus cases.

The story which had the headline “LOCK US UP, KENYANS SAY” claimed that almost seven out of ten respondents which constituted 68% of the population were in agreement with the government ordering a total lock down. It claimed that 32% still opposed the move.

Lock us up – Daily Nation claims Kenyans have made their decision, Kenyans react.

The story was met with anger by Kenyans who demanded to know where the poll was done and who were those seven out of ten correspondents who were in agreement that the President should order a lockdown.

Mvchoki_avgvstvs – “Who are these 68% that want a complete lockdown?”

Richardowino1 – “Which Kenyans?! *? #!.”

Kennedy­­_opiyo2 – “Waiting until it is a little too late as usual. If there is anybody that thinks the threat of COVID-19 is exaggerated it is the government.”

George_abuor- “You went and interviewed people in Karen, Kitusuru, Lavington and then you conclude that we need lockdown funda nyinyi.”

Itschiefy – “Which Kenyans?? Let’s have a referendum.”

A few state officials have publicly tried to persuade the President to order a total lockdown with Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui being at the forefront. The governor went ahead to even state that Kenya would rather deal with the effects of hunger rather than the effects of the Coronavirus.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho also suggested the same claiming that it will affect people’s lives, but it is a must as it is the only way to beat the disease.

Kenya has recorded 142 cases of Coronavirus patients so far with four casualties and four full recoveries. The first Coronavirus case in Kenya was reported on 12 March 2020 since the beginning of its outbreak in Wuhan, China in December last year.

