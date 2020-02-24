Home News County News Locusts now cause panic in farmers in Nakuru, Nyandarua
NewsCounty News

Locusts now cause panic in farmers in Nakuru, Nyandarua

By Chuoyo Protus
a skyfull of locusts
Drivers marveling at a swarm of locusts. File Photo -courtesy

Nakuru and Nyandarua residents were left in a panic after spotting locusts.

It is reported that the residents spotted the destructive pests in Shalom, Umoja and Mang’u areas in Rongai, Nakuru.

The insects were reportedly sighted late on Friday evening. This is according to area Chief John Njagi.

Njagi went further to state that the insects had already destroyed crops in several farms in the areas.

Meanwhile, residents of Nyandarua County are also in distress as the hoppers make fall in their county.

The locusts moved from Salama, Kalampton, Loriani, Mihiany Ngarua. They then made a base in Kiandege area within South Marmanet forest.

Nyandarua’s County Chief officer of Agriculture, Dr Daniel Gikaara, visited the area to access the situation. He was in the company of area Chief, Francis Nyaga visited the area.

Nyandarua county is one of the central highlands of Kenya. It has luxuriant green vegetation, which is perfect for the desert locusts, which feed on anything green. However, Nyandarua experiences very cool temperatures. Thus, that could drive the desert locusts out.

Spreading fast

The locust invasion, which is spreading fast throughout the country, will likely cause famine and systematic economic concerns if the governments do not put in measures soon.

The county government of Nakuru had sent out an alert to its residents as early as the fourth of February. In the alert, the county government urged residents to reports sightings of locusts, giving characteristics of what the residents should look out for.

However, it seems as though the government is lagging on preemptive measures to curb the spread. Nakuru being the latest, the pests are now present in twenty counties and counting.

Defiant

The continued invasion of the locusts has also defied Devolution’s PS’s assurance that they were under control. Micah Powon had stated on January 22nd that the government had put in place measures that would curb the spread of the desert locust.

While the government has been doing much, it seems not to be enough. The locusts are spreading fast and wide, with Bungoma and Trans Nzoia residents spotting them in their counties just the other day.

Consequently, this has led to Kakamega residents living in panic, as their county borders both Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties.

No feasting on the locusts

After landing in Bungoma, area residents had planned to make a feast of the critters. However, agriculture County Executive Committee (CEC) Mathew Makanda warned them against doing that. He stated that the insects bore chemicals from the previous spray.

The presence of the locusts in Nakuru, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia and Nyandarua counties now poses a great risk to Kenya’s biggest food basket.

While there are no reports of the locust sightings in Uasin Gishu, it is only a matter of time. Uasin Gishu borders both Bungoma and Trans Nzioa counties.

