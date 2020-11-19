Home News Looby groups accuse EACC of victimising Mr Mbaka in Magoha insult probe
News

Looby groups accuse EACC of victimising Mr Mbaka in Magoha insult probe

By Chuoyo Protus

Human Rights lobby groups have claimed that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is out to victimise the Education Officer Magoha insulted.

Led by Centre Against Torture, based in Eldoret, the lobby groups questioned why the EACC summoned Gitonga Mbaka and not Magoha.

Summons to intimidate Mbaka

Mr Kimutai Kirui, who is from Centre Against Torture, said that the summoning was to intimidate Mr. Mbaka.

The videos of Magoha insulting Mbaka led to widespread calls for the sacking of the Education CS. During an impromptu visist to Langas Primary School, Elodret, the CS let loose on Mr Mbaka. This is despite Mbaka’s best efforts to explain the situation to the CS.

Mbaka had earlier stated that the CS had been satisfied after a first inspection. However, after noticing the media, Magoha then turned his attention to him, leading to the tirade caught on camera.

Many see Magoha as belligerent, with disdain for those he considers beneath him. So far, the CS has refused to issue an apology, saying that was his modus operandi. However, he appeared more defensive a day after the Public Service Committee checked his human resource powers.

Calls on the CS to resign

Mr. Kirui joined on these calls, calling the CS ‘a bully’. The insulting incident, Kirui said, was an obvious case of abuse of power by the CS. He also expressed reservations that Mbaka could get justice if the CS remains in his seat.

“I am afraid that Dr Mbaka, who is the victim here, may not be able to get justice because the aggressor has not been summoned to give his side of the story.” Mr Kirui said.

The boss for North Rift EACC offices, Japhet Baithalu, had earlier said that they had summoned Mr Mbaka to shed light on the matter. Baithalu said they had only learnt of the matter on the videos going round online. Thus, summoning Mr Mbaka was  for him to give a full statement on what happened.

Related news

Be prepared – CS Kagwe reveals January school reopening dates could change

News Connie Mukenyi -
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe revealed that the school reopening dates on January are not final and can change at any given time. Speaking during...
Read more

MoH could lockdown country if COVID cases spike over Christmas

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Ministry of Health has stated that they could resort to partial movement restrictions if COVID cases continue to rise. Speaking on Wednesday, Health CS,...
Read more

Uhuru meets Ruto for 3 hours, collection of signatures for BBI postponed indefinitely

News Tracy Aime -
Sources have revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto had a 3-hour meeting at state house. The Deputy President arrived at State...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Vote recount in Georgia and Wisconsin should not alter defeat of...

World kenyan -
Vote recount in Georgia and Wisconsin should not alter defeat of Trump, authorities say Image: Image: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock...
Read more

MOH introduces new directive for travellers within Kenya

News Laiza Maketso -
The Ministry of Health has given out a new set of measures regarding travellers coming or going out of the country. This move comes in...
Read more

Apple investigates green screen problems on iPhone 12, Mini and Pro

Tech news kenyan -
Bug may be related to a software failure; Apple asks technicians to notify you of the problem Users who purchased models of the line...
Read more

Uhuru meets Ruto for 3 hours, collection of signatures for...

News Tracy Aime -
Sources have revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto had a 3-hour meeting at state house. The Deputy President arrived at State...
Read more

Spain: Unai Simon, the goalkeeper who put David De Gea and...

football kenyan -
Luis Enrique has finally found his titular goalkeeper in the person of Unai Simon, the Athletic goalkeeper. The Basque Country is used to...
Read more

Principal in Bungoma school succumbs to Covid-19

News Tracy Aime -
Covid-19 has claimed the life of yet another school principal. Charles Mwaria, the principal of Sikusi Boys High School, succumbed to Covid-19 related complications...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke