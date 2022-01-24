Love triangle linked to murder-suicide case of police couple in Trans Nzoia

Tens of police officers have in the past year been killed and injured in similar circumstances. Most of the incidences have been blamed on stress and trauma.

Officials said they are making efforts to address the worrying trend.

As part of efforts to address the menace, police authorities have rolled out a counselling programme targeting the officers.

The National Police Service Commission announced it had established the counselling unit, which will, among others things, evaluate, design, and lead an outreach programme to deal with mental health problems and substance abuse.

The programme is also aimed at assisting clients or families affected by mental health, substance abuse and trauma to overcome the challenges.

Last year, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangí encouraged police officers to formalize their unions and officially inform the Human Resources department.

He said the clergy will be roped in to encourage as many officers as possible to conduct formal weddings.

“Like any other members of society, police and prisons officers are susceptible to mental health challenges and other pressures, including drugs and substance abuse,” he said.

Matiang’i said the government, in collaboration with the NPS and Prison Service, has enhanced counselling and medical help for affected officers.

“There is a deliberate drive to destigmatize mental health and stress, and to actively reach out to potential cases, including Nyumba Kumi initiative.”

Experts say more women are likely to try to kill themselves, but male suicide methods are often more violent, making them more likely to be completed before an intervention.

Men are also conditioned by society not to speak out or even cry, but with increased awareness, health experts say the trend can be reversed.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, the breakup of relationships or a death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties, financial difficulties, bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.