LSK in turf war over name

The recognition battle between the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Chama Cha Mawakili (CCM) is far from over. Recently, a court ruled that the government’s decision to deregister Chama Cha Mawakili following a conflict on their names was illegal.

The registrar of companies directed Chama Cha Mawakili to change its name and subsequently deregistered it. Justice Weldon Korir said that the decision violated Chama Cha Mawakili’s right to fair administrative action.

The registrar of companies did not allow CCM to present their case before deregistration.

The registrar sent a letter to CCM on 9th January 2019. The letter stated that CCM should change its name within 14 days of receiving the message because its name was similar to that of LSK.

However, the registrar, later on, realized that the decision he made had a legal error. He attempted to rectify it by holding meetings between CCM and LSK to find an amicable solution. CCM had raised objections on the registrar’s decision. The registrar held the meetings between January 25th and February 4th.

On September 23rd, 2019, the registrar made his final decision in favor of LSK.

Justice Korir stated that the registrar’s attempt to settle the matter when he had already deregistered CCM amounted to nothing.

“The right to be heard being a constitutional requirement does not give the decision-maker the discretion to decide whether or not to hear the person to be affected by the decision,” Korir said.

The case

CCM moved to court on the basis that the registrar of companies had violated Section 58 of the Companies Act. The dispute was based on the fact that Chama Cha Mawakili (CCM) is a Swahili synonym of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

CCM Director, Georgiadis Majimbo, described the registrar’s decision as unreasonable and irrational. The registrar allegedly did not consider relevant factors like differences in the legal status of the two bodies.