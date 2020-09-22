Home News LSK President Nelson Havi asks Treasury to stop releasing MPs salaries
News

LSK President Nelson Havi asks Treasury to stop releasing MPs salaries

By Laiza Maketso

Following Chief Justice’s letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to dissolve parliament, legislatures are yet to get a dose of their medicine.

The Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has requested Treasury to stop disbursing salaries meant for members of parliament.

Mr Maraga had on Monday, September 21 advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve parliament because it failed to pass the two-thirds gender rule.

According to LSK’s President, Maraga’s directive stripped members of parliament their legislative powers, hence, rendering all their business unlawful.

“Following the request from the CJ today to the Head of State, all laws passed by the Senate and National Assembly remain null and void. Consequently, Treasury must stop disbursing their salaries as any role they indulge in will have no effect,” stated Nelson Havi.

Additionally, the LSK President faulted some legislatures for claiming the Chief Justice’s advisory didn’t have a time frame compliance that would bind President Kenyatta.

Legislatures ready to quit before the dissolution of National Assembly

Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata, on the other hand, suggested that the Head of State will have complied with the directive if he dissolved parliament in June 2022, sometime before the general elections.

Mr Havi further added that he knew of some legislatures who were ready to resign before President Kenyatta dissolved parliament.

Among those who were ready to quit include Peter Kaluma of Homa Bay, Alice Wahome (Kandara), Uasin Gishu woman representative Gladys Shollei, and Senator Mutula Kilonzo of Makueni.

Speaker Justine Muturi at the same time added that dissolving parliament was unnecessary because it was expensive since it would require a referendum to pass the two-thirds gender rule.

Related news

Health

KNH health workers issue a 7 day strike notice

Connie Mukenyi -
Medics at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have issued a seven-day strike notice after the hospital management failed to implement a proposed salary review. Agitated...
Read more
News

High hopes of reopening as Kenyans eye 29th September

Chuoyo Protus -
The hopes of reopening the country are high even after the government extended the existing COVID-19 measures for a further week. In an update on...
Read more
News

Chief Justice, Maraga’s call for President to dissolve Parliament divides opinion

Chuoyo Protus -
For a better part of yesterday, the whole country rippled to the call by the Chief Justice to the President to dissolve parliament. In a...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,775FansLike
3,542FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

DCI boss Kinoti speaks after Kakamega County Senator Malala claimed his...

News Alfred Kiura -
Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti has responded after Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala claimed that his life was in danger. Speaking before the...
Read more

Universities urged to prepare for phased re-opening

News Edwin Ginni -
The Ministry of Education has asked Universities to kick off repair plans as a measure of preparation for phased reopening. Amb Simom Nabukwesi, Principal Secretary...
Read more

General Badi speaks on the lunar park demolitions, lashes out at...

News Tracy Nabwile -
On 16th September Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi held a press conference at Lunar park, Nairobi to explain the ongoing demolitions. However,...
Read more

Magoha releases new health guidelines for school reopening

News Stanley Kasee -
Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has released the new health guidelines for reopening primary and secondary schools. The new protocol outline measures basic measures...
Read more

President Uhuru meets with Raila, Oparanya, promises Ksh. 50 billion to...

News Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday 15 September 2020 promised County Governors Ksh. 50 billion in the next financial year (2021/2022) to resolve County revenue...
Read more

‘COVID-19 is not tired,” KMPDU’s Dr Mwachonda warns

News Chuoyo Protus -
KMPDU Secretary-General, Dr Mwachonda Chibanzi, has warned against laxity as COVID cases continue to drop in the country. Responding to a series of questions from...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke