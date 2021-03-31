LSK President set to petition Hussein Mohammed’s TV comeback.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has threatened to file a petition that will compel former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohammed to make a TV comeback.

In a statement, the LSK President said that he was prepared to go to court in a bid to make Hussein Mohammed return saying that the country needs the former news anchor back to deal with serious programs.

“We need Hussein Mohammed back on Citizen TV to deal with a serious program like News Night. I am prepared to go get a court order to compel him to return to public service,” stated Havi.

Havi went on to create a poll asking Kenyans whether he should get the court order to have the former anchor back on the screens and received over 4,587 responses.

58 percent of the respondents urged him to do it right away, 14 percent urged him to rush while 27.9 percent were of the view that he was already too late.

Hussein tendered his resignation letter at the station in October 2019, after spending 10 years on the screen.

At the time, Hussein explained that he was taking the break from air to concentrate on other matters.

While announcing his resignation from the TV station Mohammed said that it had been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. He added that he had enjoyed and relished every moment he shared with his colleagues at Royal Media Services (RMS).

The news anchor hosted News Night, where he mostly interviewed politicians on prime time news every Tuesday.

Before that, he hosted The Big Question alongside former Citizen TV news anchor Janet Mbugua.

Mohammed was known to ask tough questions which made him loved by his fans as well as his critics.

The former news anchor has been reported to have moved into consultancy and is part of a new project funded by the US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

It was further reported that he joined forces with former KTN news anchor Yussuf Ibrahim and joined Resilience Learning Activity (RLA) project individually as consultants.

RLA aims at empowering people at the county level ranging from County Communication Directors to upcoming journalists at the county level.

RLA supports regional and country-level institutions to conduct resilience learning in the Horn of Africa.