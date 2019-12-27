Home News Lucky Summer: A City Estate Turned Criminal Hub
Lucky Summer: A City Estate Turned Criminal Hub

By Fredrick Musila

 Lucky Summer report

In Kenya, the ghettos have advanced to house not only crowded houses but gangs and drug traffickers. It is in these ghettos that you will find households living under a dollar a day.

In Lucky Summer estate, Ruaraka Constituency, for instance, it has become a normal state of affairs for the youth to become hard-headed and truants.

Children as young as 14 years are not in school, and young girls are now mothers.

According to reports, Lucky summer is one of the most dangerous places to live.

The area is surrounded by other ghettos, including Dandora, Korogocho, Ngomongo, and Baba Dogo.

“It is in these ghettos that thugs will unleash knives, crude weapons, and even guns in broad daylight.” Tells a middle-aged mother of two.

“We are not new to hearing gunshots at night for almost three days a week.” Narrates another passerby.

Many residents have been victims of unpitying activities and carry injury evidence with them. Some are living to tell stories of their ordeal in the hands of young but vicious gang members. Residents blame unemployment as the root cause of the matter.

In Lucky Summer, the situation has affected traders ultimately.

Matatu operators have now resorted to closing their business as early as 9 pm as opposed to the 11 pm time that they were used to.

Shops, supermarkets, and Mpesa shops are considered prime targets by the gang members.

“We are now afraid of operating through the night as we are unsafe in the streets,” tells many Mpesa operators.

In an earlier interview with Kasarani OCPD, it was learned of how crime goes on in these areas. “Young gang members have access to drugs and weapons that they use to terrorize innocent residents.” He would narrate.

According to statistics, the number of deaths in the area has been on a sharp increase, and police officers have brutally murdered men as young as 17.

Other estates are not safe as well

Apart from Lucky Summer, there are also other estates where the situation is no better. Jericho, LungaLunga, Kayole, Kibera, Huruma, and Mathare are just a few.

It is believed that in some instances, the gang works hand in hand with police officers to carry out the trade. “The illegal firearms that are used by the criminals can be traced back to police officers.” The Inspector-General noted.

Investigations

Sources believe that experts, in conjunction with the relevant authority, are working to identify the root cause of the matter and how to eliminate the antisocial practice.

 

