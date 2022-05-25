Luhyas want functioning factories not positions, says Malala

Luhya community needs operational factories and a friendly economy that promotes trade and not positions, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has said

Malala said those seeking support from the community to gain power should explain their road-map on how they intend to revive collapsed and under-performing factories in Western that have crippled the economy in the region.

“We want those who want the presidency to clearly tell us how and when they will revive collapsed Mumias Sugar Company, Pan-Paper mills and the almost dying Nzoia Sugar Company and not who has been allocated Cabinet posts in the yet to be formed government,” Malala said.

The senator said the community had been ignored in terms of development and state appointments by successive governments despite having supported the formation of the same governments.

“We are not ready to be cheated again. We will go with those we think can help address our problems and ensure Luhyas are treated like other Kenyans,” he said.

Malala was speaking during a campaign rally at Khwisero market on Tuesday. He is seeking to succeed Governor Wycliffe Oparanya whose two terms end in August.

The rally was also attended by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula. Malala is running on the ANC party ticket and will face off with ODM’s Fernades Barasa.

Mudavadi said the deal they negotiated in Kenya Kwanza was for the community and not themselves.

Leading presidential aspirants William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza and Azimio One Kenya’s Raila Odinga have made promises to the Mulembe nation as they seek support of the populous community in the August 9 polls.

Raila has promised to name Oparanya his Treasury Cabinet secretary and former National Assembly speaker Kenneth Marende as Senate speaker if elected.

Ruto has promised to give 30 per cent of his government to the Luhya community. But that has a catch. Wetang’ula and Mudavadi must first deliver 70 per cent of the region’s over 2.2 million votes to Kenya Kwanza.

Ruto has also promised to revive collapsed factories, a chief minister position, construction of 1,000 km of tarmac and other parastatal appointments.

The two political formations are engaged in a cutthroat battle for the Luhya vote bloc.