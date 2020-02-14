Home Entertainment Madem wa Nairobi tumekataa – Nairobi women protest against Nyashinski’s marriage
EntertainmentNews

Madem wa Nairobi tumekataa – Nairobi women protest against Nyashinski’s marriage

By Alfred Kiura
Women protest against Nyashinski's marriage.

A section of Nairobi women took to the streets on Valentine’s Day Friday 14 to protest against celebrated Kenyan rapper and singer Nyashinski’s marriage.

The women assembled at Freedom corner armed with placards written: “Someone tell Nyashinski “.

View this post on Instagram

A good thing. ❤️

A post shared by Nyashinski (@realshinski) on

In a video courtesy of K24, one of the women points out that they had gathered to express their discomfort and unhappiness with Nyashinski. According to them, this was after the Now You Know singer left his bachelorhood and decided to marry without notifying them.

“Ladies of Nairobi today have gathered to express the unhappiness, the discomfort with our friend, our superstar, our bachelor Nyashinski choosing to leave his bachelorhood and get married. Kwanza hakutuambia,” she stated.

Nyashinski married his longtime girlfriend Zia Bett in a colorful traditional ceremony that was attended by close friends and family last year. Nyashinski was a member of the rap group Kleptomaniax which ruled the Kenyan airwaves in the early 2000s. The group consisted of Collo, Roba and himself.

Here is the video:

Previous articleNOC-K in new Olympics deal with Kurume city

RELATED ARTICLES

News

NOC-K in new Olympics deal with Kurume city

Stanley Kasee -
National Olympics Committee and the Kenyan government have finalized a pre-Olympic training camp partnership agreement with Kurume City administration. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed...
Read more
Entertainment

Zari pens down beautiful Valentine’s message to her fans

Alfred Kiura -
Ugandan South Africa-based businesswoman Zari Hassan has written a heartwarming message to her fans asking them not to rely on anyone for their happiness...
Read more
Entertainment

I hope he gets lucky on Valentine’s Day – Dennis Itumbi’s message to Jowie after his release

Alfred Kiura -
Digital Innovations and Diaspora Communications Secretary Dennis Itumbi has welcomed back Joseph "Jowie" Irungu to the free world after he was released from state...
Read more
15,207FansLike
3,441FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Madem wa Nairobi tumekataa – Nairobi women protest against Nyashinski’s marriage

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
A section of Nairobi women took to the streets on Valentine’s Day Friday 14 to protest against celebrated Kenyan rapper and singer Nyashinski’s marriage. The...
Read more

NOC-K in new Olympics deal with Kurume city

News Stanley Kasee -
National Olympics Committee and the Kenyan government have finalized a pre-Olympic training camp partnership agreement with Kurume City administration. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed...
Read more

Zari pens down beautiful Valentine’s message to her fans

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Ugandan South Africa-based businesswoman Zari Hassan has written a heartwarming message to her fans asking them not to rely on anyone for their happiness...
Read more

Petronila: Nominated MCA from Meru County dies

County News Stephen Ginni -
Petronila Gainchi, who is a nominated Member of County Assembly (MCA) has died. She was undergoing treatment at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi. Petronila died...
Read more

Farms in Lugari Kakamega County invaded by baboons

Local news Stephen Ginni -
Residents from Kakamega county in Lugari sub-county are now living in fears after some baboons invaded their homes and farms. The locals are raising...
Read more

I hope he gets lucky on Valentine’s Day – Dennis Itumbi’s message to Jowie after his release

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Digital Innovations and Diaspora Communications Secretary Dennis Itumbi has welcomed back Joseph "Jowie" Irungu to the free world after he was released from state...
Read more

Kenyans take on Longhorn Publishers over ‘kill yourself’ options

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans on Twitter have taken on Longhorn publishers over a book that gave pupils an option of 'Kill yourself' as an answer to questions. The...
Read more

Miguna Miguna shares photos of his family as he celebrates 20th anniversary with wife

News Alfred Kiura -
Outspoken lawyer Miguna Miguna showed his loving side as he celebrated his 20th marriage anniversary with his wife Jane Miguna. The controversial Canada-based lawyer took...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke