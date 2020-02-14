Madem wa Nairobi tumekataa – Nairobi women protest against Nyashinski’s marriage

A section of Nairobi women took to the streets on Valentine’s Day Friday 14 to protest against celebrated Kenyan rapper and singer Nyashinski’s marriage.

The women assembled at Freedom corner armed with placards written: “Someone tell Nyashinski “.

In a video courtesy of K24, one of the women points out that they had gathered to express their discomfort and unhappiness with Nyashinski. According to them, this was after the Now You Know singer left his bachelorhood and decided to marry without notifying them.

“Ladies of Nairobi today have gathered to express the unhappiness, the discomfort with our friend, our superstar, our bachelor Nyashinski choosing to leave his bachelorhood and get married. Kwanza hakutuambia,” she stated.

Nyashinski married his longtime girlfriend Zia Bett in a colorful traditional ceremony that was attended by close friends and family last year. Nyashinski was a member of the rap group Kleptomaniax which ruled the Kenyan airwaves in the early 2000s. The group consisted of Collo, Roba and himself.

Here is the video: