Magoha breaks silence after uproar over university fee hike

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr George Magoha has responded to complaints after students and parents complained over the university fee hike.

Magoha was speaking on Thursday the 3rd of December 2020 during an inspection tour to Kericho county. The CS was responding to outrage after a motion was tabled in parliament seeking to triple the university fee.

The CS noted the move was unfair to both parents and students. He also disclosed that the government is still discussing the issue before they can decide on the final amount.

However, although Magoha did not support the move to triple the fee, he admitted that universities would, in the long run, have to increase their fees.

“The government of the Republic of Kenya does not wake up and say, ‘school fees has been increased four times even though there was a discussion in Parliament,” Magoha said.

Further adding,

“I would like to assure them that this is a Covid-19 period and that the executive arm of government is yet to sit, consider, and debate the fees. The children are ours, and we have a human face.”

CS Magoha also revealed that the government would also consult student leaders before they can settle on a figure.

He further disclosed that during his time, the government tried a fee spike, but it did not end well. According to Magoha, students ended up destroying property as they demonstrated and rejected the increase in fees.

Education officials and senior treasury, while appearing before parliament on Wednesday the 2nd of December 2020, had proposed a fee hike in campuses. They further suggested an increase from ksh 16,000 to ksh 48,000.

However, this suggestion sparked outrage, with parents and students complaining. Consequently, students from the University of Nairobi also staged demos on Thursday the 3rd of December 2020 following this news.

According to the students, parents had sent distressed calls following the news.