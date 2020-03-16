Magoha gives boarding schools two-day deadline to close

The Ministry of Education has directed the boarding learning institutions to shut down schools and sent students home within the next two days.

Education CS George Magoha on Monday ordered that all the day school students should stay at home while the government implements ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Magoha also stated that the boarding school learners should be released in compliance with the directive that President Uhuru Kenyatta issued on Sunday.

Magoha’s statement read, “Boarding institutions have between Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to ensure that learners are released from the learning institutions to their homes in an orderly manner that must ensure adequate social distancing to limit the potential of any exposure to COVID-19.”

For the safety of learners, while they travel back to their respective homes, the CS also directed that the schools should enforce various measures, and instructed the principals to liaise with the parents to pick up their children from school if possible.

The Ministry of Education, however, appealed to schools to ferry the students home using school buses and that they should not use the public service vehicle from where they may catch the virus.

Magoha said that schools need to make arrangements and transport the students to their homes or drop them at the nearest designated points within proximate distance to be picked by their parents.

He also asked the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to collaborate with schools so that students are sanitized, have the buses that will be used to transport learners home cleaned, and the students dropped at designated points.

The ministry also called on field officers to liaise with the National Government Administration Officers to that the students are not stranded, adding that schools should provide the learners with safety tips to protect them from the virus and keep a record of the people they interact with.

The University of Nairobi, on Monday morning, suspended learning as they plan to release students according to the government’s directive, and other learning institutions are expected to follow suit.

“The University has fully complied with the Presidential directive to suspend learning at all our campuses with immediate effect,” stated UoN Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama.

These changes take effect after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered on Sunday that all learning institutions be shut down temporarily because of COVID-19 which is currently tormenting the world.

On the other hand, Chief Justice Maraga also suspended foreign visits by members of the Judiciary and the court activities. The CJ, however, stated that the Judiciary would continue with work on specific roles.

Maraga said that prisoners and those in remand would not be brought to court, while arrests would be done as usual with simple cases solved at the police stations.

The state has discouraged social and public gatherings such as weddings, rallies, or fundraisers, which are considered risky grounds for infections.

Several issued have been raised concerning the directive of the Ministry of Education, with many questioning how schools with one or two buses will transport learners to their homes spread out throughout the country.

Other concerns raised include what the students after they are dropped a few kilometers to their homes where they have to board vehicles or ride-on bodabodas, and how the government will ensure compliance to sanitizing the public service vehicles and keeping the students safe from the virus.