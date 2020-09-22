Home News Magoha responds on the fee parents should pay
Magoha responds on the fee parents should pay

By Connie Mukenyi
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha monitoring safety at Kakamega Primary School on March 6, 2020

Education CS Prof George Magoha has disclosed that parents should only pay tuition fees when schools re-open.

Magha was speaking after a meeting at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Developers with education stakeholders on Tuesday the 22nd of September 2020.

The education CS also warned school heads against sending children home due to incomplete fees. He insisted that education is free, and every child has the right to education.

Magoha also noted that teachers in boarding schools should come up with ways of dealing with such cases.

“For boarding schools, the tuition part is also free, and teachers are not animals. They are ready to listen to those parents, and we should treat every case as it comes,” Magoha said.

Private school children.

Magoha, however, made it clear that students in private schools should pay their fees. He further urged parents who could no longer afford private schools to take their children to public schools.

“If you have no fees, come back to public school, we will take your child because the government has directed that we should have 100 per cent transition.”

The education CS also noted that 75% of secondary schools are day schools. This means that students in these schools will go to school for free as the government has taken care of the tuition fee.

Magoha’s directives come after Nicholas Maiyo, Kenya Parents Association chair, urged the government to address the fee issue. He explained that a majority of the parents had depleted their savings with the pandemic.

“Most parents lost their jobs in March and May, and may not be able to raise the second term fees. The government should review the fees guidelines. We are in very difficult times,” Maiyo said.

Magoha has instructed teachers to report to schools by latest Monday the 28th of September 2020.

“The teachers can come latest next week, but if you love your school and you live near there, you can report starting from today.”

Further adding,

“Due to delocalisation, it is still fine if you arrive on the 28th as the last date.”

