Magoha speaks on crisis meeting held today

By Tracy Nabwile

Education CS George Magoha has revealed that the crisis meeting they held today had not resolved the issue in regard to schools reopening for various reasons. Various education stakeholders attended the meeting to discuss the possible resolution on schools reopening.

Speaking to the press outside the Kenya Insitute of Curriculum Development (KICD), the CS said that they had not resolved the issue. He also noted that they still need to consult other key players in the Education sector.

“We have looked at all aspects and we, as stakeholders, have come to a consensus that indeed it is time to relook this process (the reopening of schools). The doctors have told us the curve is flattening and so we should prepare ourselves,” CS Magoha said.

Larger stakeholders’ meeting conference

CS Magoha also said that they would later hold a larger stakeholders’ meeting conference before September 25th. After the said meeting, they would announce a date for schools reopening.

“We have reactivated the smaller stakeholders group which we will engage with until Saturday when they shall present their findings to address smaller issues on reopening,” CS Magoha stated.

“Decisions regarding the reopening of learning institutions may change as informed by reports obtained from the Ministry of Health, prevailing circumstances and increased knowledge of Covid-19,” he added.

Magoha also went ahead to comment on the conflicting reports on schools reopening. He said that he would not give in to the pressure from various quarters.

“All that was being said and printed in the newspapers were your opinions, there is only one bonafide spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, and that person, for the time being, is the Cabinet Secretary, who happens to be my most humble self,” he said.

Speaking on the possibility of schools reopening, CS Magoha pointed out that there would be a challenge on social distancing. He said that the stakeholders would discuss that issue.

