Magoha tells parents to prepare their other children for schools reopening

By Tracy Nabwile
Teachers screen pupils as they reported at Nyamachaki Primary School in Nyeri

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has asked parents to prepare their remaining children for schools reopening. He said that the children in other classes would go back to school in one or two week’s time.

This information comes after most schools all over the country reopened today. Grade four, class eight and form four learners are the only ones whoi have reported back to school. The learners will resume learning for their second term of the year.

CS Magoha led the inspection of school reopening at Nairobi Primary and Olympic Primary in Nairobi. He urged parents to stop worrying and instead prepare their other children for reopening. He also asked parents to stop all the negative thinking.

The Ministry will observe the situation in one or two weeks, then we shall recall the other children,” he said.

Magoha also advised parents against constantly visiting their children at school. He said that parents whose children have pre-existing conditions are the only ones who should visit. Therefore, he asked parents whose children have pre-existing conditions to inform the chool beforehand.

“Unless a child has a pre-existing condition, unnecessary school visits should be stopped,” Professor Magoha said.

Bio-data

All learning institutions will have to compile bio-data of all learners in case the number of Covid-19 cases increase.

“As we open, schools will be required to compile bio-data of all children and should there be an emergency. Every teacher shall be a guardian,” Magoha said while speaking at Olympics Primary school.

The CS also asked all schools to form a Covid-19 committee. Additionally, he asked schools to avoid assemblies and co-curricular activities.

“As our children come back to school you should keep them in a safe school environment,” Professor Magoha said.

Magoha also asked Principals of both public and private schools not to send students back home for lack of school fees. He also asked them not to discriminate students that can’t afford to pay

