Magoha to meet VCs over varsity merger plans

Education CS George Magoha will today meet the Vice-Chancellors (VCs) to implement a document that will enable the Government to merge universities.

Prompted by the opposition from the trade unions, VCs, and prolonged court battles, the new plan will make things easy for the Government to carry out mergers or acquisition of both public and private universities.

The new proposals contained in universities’ regulations amendment (2019) would require the sponsor of a university intending to cause a merger to request the Commission for University Education (CUE).

For public universities, the Government shall make an application through the Ministry of Education. In contrast, in private universities, the request to merge will be made by the institutions’ board of trustees.

After receiving the application, CUE will put up an inspection committee to audit the institutions planning to merge. The committee then generates a report and presents it to CUE for consideration.

“The Commission shall consider the inspection report and where satisfied, recommend to the Cabinet Secretary, who shall upon being satisfied recommend to the President for approval of merger or acquisition,” the regulations state.

If the President approves the proposed acquisition or merger, the cabinet secretary shall gazette the same. The regulations also contain proposals on how the institutions may change names or sponsors.

It is further revealed that in consideration of the merger or acquisition application, CUE shall scrutinize the staff and students’ welfare, liabilities, and assets of the institution.

Some of the key reforms being pushed by Prof. Magoha include reducing the number of staff, dropping some academic programmes and merging universities or campuses.

The CS has called for a hold on the creation of the new universities and satellite campuses, and instead suggested a consolidation of some academic programmes that every institution majors in offering particular courses.

However, the Vice-Chancellors are opposing the mergers saying that the greatest downfall that must be addressed in the universities is inadequate funding.

In a detailed report directed to Magoha, the VCs opposed the direct mergers and instead suggested a new financing formula which, according to them, would lead to automatic mergers.

The vice-chancellors also argue that the mergers will undoubtedly fall in place, as long as an enhanced financing strategy is employed.

The regulations also clarify elaborate ways of closing down a university.

“A university/institution/constituent college shall be wound up upon revocation of the charter, letter of interim authority, or legal notice as applicable.”

The CS for Education shall then call up a meeting with the commission and sponsor of a private university or the commission for a public university in three days.

The meeting shall deliberate on the status, and inspection reports take custody of the instruments of authority as well as accreditation and employ security measures to preserve the institution’s assets.

After that, a team shall be appointed to manage the winding process.