Magoha urges the judiciary to reverse order on closed Dagoretti school

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has asked the Judiciary to reverse the court order of reopening of a school that was previously closed for being dangerous for the learners.

Magoha said on Monday 3 February 2020 that it was disastrous that the magistrate had ordered for St. Charles Butego in Dagoretti to be reopened after it was shut down by the government.

The CS visited schools in Nakuru to monitor the progress of the 100 percent primary to secondary transition process.

Magoha said the school, as well as many others, had been closed because they failed to set requirements and were thus a threat to the learners.

He appealed to the Chief Justice David Maraga to advise the judicial officer who issued the reopening of the school to assess and inverse the order.

“We appeal to the courts to visit the closed schools before issuing the court orders reversing a government decision,” Magoha said.

The Cabinet Secretary was in the company of Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, Mr. George Natembeya. He said that he shouldn’t be held responsible if any child got injured in the school.

The group also identified over thirty needy students within Nakuru Town West who had not been admitted to the school.

Ten candidates were to report at Nakuru West Secondary School, while others were to join different institutions in that area.

Some of the students were so poor that they couldn’t even afford school uniforms.

“I have asked the school management to allow them in class even as we look for a way of getting school uniform for them,” said the CS.

Magoha also urged the teachers along with well-wishers, to join hands and pool resources to support the needy candidates.

Among those who were missing out was a homeless orphan, who the group resolved to be placed in a boarding school.

The CS stated the transition was at 96 percent and was sure the 100 percent target would be achieved through the help of local administrators.

Natembeya assured that the students who lacked uniforms would have them by the end of this week so that they have a sense of belonging.