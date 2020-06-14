Home News Magoha’s shocking message to parents as schools face reopening
News

Magoha’s shocking message to parents as schools face reopening

By Alfred Kiura
Magoha’s shocking message to parents as schools face re-opening.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has told parents that they have to bear the costs of acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) once schools reopen.

Speaking while inspecting the availability of water and other facilities in Vihiga and Kakamega Counties ahead of the slated school reopening, Magoha stated that every child below six years should be wearing masks.

“Our children who are below six years should be wearing masks and we want to get directions from the World Health Organization because frankly, every child who will be back in school must wear a mask. The government is thinking of giving two masks which are washable per child,” he said.

He went on to mention that those who will be able to buy their children more masks are advised to do so.

“But those of you who can afford to buy more asks for your children or grandchildren do it if you love them don’t start making noise when they are not there,” he added.

The CS noted that the government would also provide water to schools that have no access to water which will be in line with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) guidelines.

“The government shall ensure that those schools have water tanks. But you have heard me encouraging the MPs to do the same. If they do the same, then it releases the money that the government has to help us ensure that each school has sanitizers. If there is any school that does not have enough toilets, it gives us a chance to direct that money to include the toilets,” he noted.

He went on to urge Kenyans to work together on the issue of protecting children and not leave all the work to the government.

He mentioned that school and timetables examinations would be discussed and passed to parents at a later date adding that the timetables should be suitable for everybody.

He added that if parents decided that schools cannot reopen on September 1st, as a messenger he would pass the message to the Head of State President Uhuru Kenyatta for another solution.

