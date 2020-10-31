Magufuli wins Tanzania elections

Tanzanian President John Magufuli once again won the Tanzania presidential elections by a landslide. The President got 84 per cent of the votes. However, his rival claimed that the elections were marred with irregularities, including stuffing ballot boxes.

Tundu Lissu, Magufuli’s main rival, only won 13 per cent of the votes. This is right after the politician condemned the widespread election fraud, oppression of the opposition and intimidation.

“The commission declares John Magufuli of CCM (Chama Cha Mapinduzi) who garnered the majority of votes as the winner in the presidential seat,” Semistocles Kaijage, the Commission Chairperson announced.

Out of more than 29 million registered voters, only 50 per cent turned out to vote. Out of that percentage, the commission declared approximately 260,000 votes invalid.

On the parliamentary results, the commission did not give the final results. However, out of the 264 parliamentary seats that the commission announced, Magufuli’s ruling CCM had won 200 eats.

Illegitimate win

The CCM party has been in power since 1961 when Tanzania gained independence. Magufuli’s win will further cement the power of the party.

Magufuli’s major rival Lissu returned to Tanzania in July. The politician was abroad for treatment after a major assassination attempt. He sustained 16 bullet injuries in the process. Luckily, he survived the ordeal.

Lissu said that the results that the commission announced were ‘illegitimate’. He also urged his supporters to engage in peaceful demonstrations. Additionally, he asked the International Community not to recognize Magufuli’s win.

“Whatever happened yesterday was not an election, and thus we do not recognise it. We do not accept the result,” Lissu said while speaking to the press.

“What they are presenting to the world is a complete fraud. It is not an election,” he added.

In Tanzania, the opposition cannot contest presidential elections. However, anyone can challenge the parliamentary results.

“We are concerned by credible reports of election irregularities and the use of force against unarmed civilians, and will hold responsible individuals accountable,” US spokesperson tweeted.