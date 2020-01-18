Maina Kageni reacts to Babu shooting DJ Evolve

Maina Kageni took to social media commenting on the Babu Owino, DJ Evolve gun drama. Babu shot the DJ early Friday morning at B Club.

Kenyans reacted on social platforms after the incident condemning the inhuman act that the Embakasi East Member of parliament committed.

Mike Likulu, DJ Evolve’s friend posted a video of Evolve looking frail on a hospital bed captioned, “Felix Orinda, alias DJ EVOLVE who was shot by Babu Owino today morning is in critical condition and is scheduled for emergency surgery to remove the two bullets lodged in his neck at 3 PM today. He is responsive and was able to recognize me by my full names as I entered the room but is unable to move from the chest downwards. He also says he is in a lot of pain. His parents, relatives and close associates were also present. Prayers for our dear friend and may justice prevail.”

Radio king, Maina Kageni commented saying, “Babu Owino…. that man was unarmed….you’d better pray that he makes it….then prepare for Karma’s knock at your door….NANZENZ….”

Other Kenyans reactions include:

Sauti Sol, a top music band in Kenya commented, “This is just too sad 😭#justicefordjevolve”

Winfrey added, “Shame on Us for electing a hooligan to serve Us!! SHAME!!”

Bernard Kioko commented, “Let there be #justicefordjevolve. Whatever needs to be done must be done swiftly. #kot”

According to Bravin Yuri, “Babu Owino is just a Goon. Fullstop. You can take a nigga from the ghetto but you can’t take the ghetto from a nigga. The dude always showed up with a gun in SONU elections. Kuna CCTV let’s get the footage. A gun in a club? How? That’s criminal! #JusticeforDJEvolve”

Kanja Kanja said, “He’s just here shooting people instead of repairing roads at his constituency”

Ben Kairu Babu commented “Owino did not fall from the sky yesterday, his history and behaviour is known. We emboldened him when we elected him MP. Some of the problems we face as Kenyans will end when WE stop elevating mediocrity when we stop rewarding hooliganism. Will we? I DOUBT”

Kawangware Finest Babu added “Owino MUST Face the double-edged Sword of the Law. Why draw a Gun and Shoot unArmed DJ? I’ll not be surprised to see some MPs going to visit Babu, but they can’t go to the Hospital where DJ Evolve is fighting for his life, it is ironic.”

Babu Owino will be arraigned in court on Monday and charged with attempted murder.