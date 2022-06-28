Maize flour prices to come down in two days

The government will suspend levies and any taxes imposed on imported maize in a bid to lower the prices of maize meals to manageable levels.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya, while speaking at the Namanga border in Kajiado, said the suspension will last for 90 days.

“This will take effect in the next two days once the same has been published and gazetted by the government,” said Munya.

Munya explained that some individuals and prominent farmers in the country had hoarded maize – a move that has exacerbated the prices of maize meals to shoot up.

“Maize, being the staple food in the country, the government is looking for ways and means of addressing the cost of maize which has affected negatively every home in the country,” said Munya.

He said that the matter arrived this evening after he met all the government agencies from all the country’s borders.

“It is evident that some people have been hoarding maize to punish others. We will bring down all those levies to bring down the prices to affordable levels. We do not expect any one of them to complain when the prices come down for the three months,” said Munya.

The CS promised Kenyans that from July 1, the prices of unga will drastically come down and will remain so until the harvest season which starts in October.

“We have also authorised millers to import maize which is duty-free from the rest of the world for the next 90 days,” added Munya.

He said the prices of animal feeds will also come down after yellow maize has been ordered to be imported.

“We want to assure the public that we are working day and night to bring down the prices of unga and animal feeds. We will assist local business people to import maize from abroad,” said Munya.