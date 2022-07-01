Menu
Makau Mutua rubbishes DP William Ruto’s manifesto

Date:


Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign spokesperson Makau Mutua addressing the media at Nyayo Stadium on June 4, 2022. [Esther Jeruto, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja coalition has rubbished Kenya Kwanza’s manifesto as a lofty document filled with empty promises and slogans. 

In a statement Friday, July 1, Makau Mutua, the spokesperson of Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign secretariat, accused Deputy President William Ruto of failing to address how he would deal with corruption should he win the August 9 polls.

“The most important issue facing the nation was conspicuously missing from the UDA manifesto. The word corruption was not mentioned and did not cross Ruto’s lips even once. Like a plague, he completely avoided any mention of the word,” Mutua claimed.

But Ruto, while delivering his manifesto on Thursday night at Kasarani stadium, said the coalition would allow the relevant institutions tasked to deal with corruption to be independent.

“Kenya Kwanza commits to ending the weaponisation and politicisation of anti-corruption efforts by allowing the relevant institutions to freely exercise the independence given to them by the constitution,” Ruto said.

In his statement, Mutua also alleged that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party had a collection of questionable political characters.

“Under its large tent reside convicts and suspects of economic crimes and corruption against the people of Kenya…It is no wonder Ruto and Kenya Kwanza have no agenda or plan to address corruption, the number one impediment to the development of our country,” he continued. 

The Deputy President launched his five-point manifesto at the Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

Among key challenges his administration hopes to address include; unemployment rate that is estimated at over 50 percent, an economy highly dependent on low productive agriculture (around 30 percent of GDP) with high susceptibility to drought and the rising energy and food prices.

