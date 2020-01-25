Man arrested for turning her 17-year-old daughter into his wife

A 38-year-old man identified as Daniel Odhiambo Odongo, commonly known as Dan Jamarala was arrested on Friday night for turning her 17-year-old daughter in his wife.

Odongo is reported to have been living with her daughter for a few years after he and his wife separated.

Assistant Chief West Migwena Sub-location in Siaya County Mr. William Oreme confirmed that the teenaged girl filed a complaint after her father violated her on several occasions.

The administrator also revealed that the accused had battered the girl on Thursday night when she refused to sleep in his same bed and have sex with him.

The thirty-eight-year-old man was arrested on Friday night in his house in Wagusu Village Central Sakwa location after his daughter reported his incest acts to the police. He is currently in police custody at Bondo Police Station.

The area assistant chief further proclaimed that the number of incest cases had increased in the area.

However, the incidences of incest are not only trendy in Bondo area, but also throughout the country.

Last year, the Daily Nation reported a number of cases where family members were taking advantage of their girls. On one occasion, three minors were defiled by their cousin, uncle, and their father and the case was reported and charged at Kigumo Law Courts.

In 2019, ten other cases were reported in Kigumo Sub-County, and the police feared the number could be high as some victims could possibly be afraid of coming out to report the incidents.

A 13-year old from Kigumo town got pregnant for a family member, and upon questioning, it was revealed that the victim was threatened not to tell anyone about the incident. Initially, the girl was taken to the hospital by her family believing that she had intestinal worms only to learn that their girl was already 22-weeks pregnant.