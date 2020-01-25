Home News Man arrested for turning her 17-year-old daughter into his wife
News

Man arrested for turning her 17-year-old daughter into his wife

By Erick Flavour

A 38-year-old man identified as Daniel Odhiambo Odongo, commonly known as Dan Jamarala was arrested on Friday night for turning her 17-year-old daughter in his wife.

Odongo is reported to have been living with her daughter for a few years after he and his wife separated.

Assistant Chief West Migwena Sub-location in Siaya County Mr. William Oreme confirmed that the teenaged girl filed a complaint after her father violated her on several occasions.

The administrator also revealed that the accused had battered the girl on Thursday night when she refused to sleep in his same bed and have sex with him.

The thirty-eight-year-old man was arrested on Friday night in his house in Wagusu Village Central Sakwa location after his daughter reported his incest acts to the police. He is currently in police custody at Bondo Police Station.

The area assistant chief further proclaimed that the number of incest cases had increased in the area.

However, the incidences of incest are not only trendy in Bondo area, but also throughout the country.

Last year, the Daily Nation reported a number of cases where family members were taking advantage of their girls. On one occasion, three minors were defiled by their cousin, uncle, and their father and the case was reported and charged at Kigumo Law Courts.

In 2019, ten other cases were reported in Kigumo Sub-County, and the police feared the number could be high as some victims could possibly be afraid of coming out to report the incidents.

A 13-year old from Kigumo town got pregnant for a family member, and upon questioning, it was revealed that the victim was threatened not to tell anyone about the incident. Initially, the girl was taken to the hospital by her family believing that she had intestinal worms only to learn that their girl was already 22-weeks pregnant.

Previous articleDon’t mix 2022 politics with BBI report – Ruto says

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Don’t mix 2022 politics with BBI report – Ruto says

Erick Flavour -
Deputy President William Ruto today asked leaders to avoid mixing the 2022 succession politics with the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meetings. Dr. Ruto, who...
Read more
News

Coast leaders present 16 resolutions at the Mombasa BBI meeting

Erick Flavour -
Coast region leaders today presented the 16 recommendations they would want to be included in the final Building Bridges Initiative report. The recommendations were read...
Read more
News

“Watch your words or you will go back to ICC” – Onyonka tells Ruto

Connie Mukenyi -
Richard Onyonka, Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament, has warned DP Ruto to take care or he will end up in the International Criminal Court...
Read more
15,053FansLike
3,464FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Man arrested for turning her 17-year-old daughter into his wife

News Erick Flavour -
A 38-year-old man identified as Daniel Odhiambo Odongo, commonly known as Dan Jamarala was arrested on Friday night for turning her 17-year-old daughter in...
Read more

Don’t mix 2022 politics with BBI report – Ruto says

News Erick Flavour -
Deputy President William Ruto today asked leaders to avoid mixing the 2022 succession politics with the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meetings. Dr. Ruto, who...
Read more

Coast leaders present 16 resolutions at the Mombasa BBI meeting

News Erick Flavour -
Coast region leaders today presented the 16 recommendations they would want to be included in the final Building Bridges Initiative report. The recommendations were read...
Read more

Police rescue abducted girl and arrests five suspects in Kisumu

County News Erick Flavour -
Detectives on Thursday rescued a 14-year-old girl in Arina Estate Kisumu and arrested five suspects linked with her supposed abduction. She was abducted and went...
Read more

“Watch your words or you will go back to ICC” – Onyonka tells Ruto

News Connie Mukenyi -
Richard Onyonka, Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament, has warned DP Ruto to take care or he will end up in the International Criminal Court...
Read more

Magix Enga involved in car accident

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Renowned music producer and rapper Magix Enga was involved in a car accident on Saturday night but managed to escape unhurt along Thika Super...
Read more

Ruth Matete and Nigerian husband set to be ordained as pastors

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated Kenyan gospel singer Ruth Matete and her Nigerian husband and former law enforcement officer BelovedJohn Apewajoye are set to be ordained as pastors...
Read more

“Mwalimu Rachael squeezed my manhood” – Miracle baby’s friend claims

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Mwalimu Rachael is on the limelight for an alleged assault attack. Martin Mbugua accused the famous NRG radio presenter of assaulting him. He claims...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke