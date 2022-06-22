Man hangs on CS Munya’s chopper in Meru

A man caused a scene on Wednesday in Meru county after he hanged on a chopper carrying Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

The pilot was alerted of the daring move after the crowd shouted in ecstasy.

The youthful man, yet to be identified, hanged on the helicopter as it was taking off from Kiegoi in Igembe South, Meru county.

He hanged on the rear rails of the chopper.

The pilot upon realizing the dangerous move the man had taken carefully lowered the chopper towards the ground to allow him to drop off without being hurt.

A section of the crowd assisted him to disembark from the plane after the pilot positioned it a few meters above the ground.

The man is said to be a great supporter of the agriculture CS.

Munya had pitched a tent in Meru to campaign for Azimio La Umoja Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

He had met Tigania and Igembe region Miraa and Tea farmers in different stopovers on Wednesday.