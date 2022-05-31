Man in court for threatening to beat mother every day over mobile data

A man who vowed to beat his mother every day after a conflict over mobile data has been charged with creating a disturbance.

Carvin Biko Olilo was arraigned before Kibera senior principal magistrate Monica Maroro on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

He is said to have committed the offence on May 28 at 4.30 am at the Otiende area in Lang’ata sub-county within Nairobi County.

According to court prosecutor Dennis Muindi, the accused sneaked into his mother’s bedroom on the fateful day and demanded mobile data.

The court heard that the mother attempted to beg his seemingly agitated son to wait until dawn so that she can give him money for the data but he could not listen.

It is then that Olilo is said to have grabbed a stool and threatened to hit the mother Dorothy Amino with it on the head.

The mother eventually bowed to pressure and opted to give him some money which he took and threatened to beat her up every day once he is done with his studies.

“He promised his mother that he will be beating her up every evening after finishing his studies,” the court heard.

The mother reported the matter to the police and the accused person was arrested and arraigned.

Magistrate Maroro directed that the matter be mentioned on June 13 for a probation report to be filed in court before his sentencing.