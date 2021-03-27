Man succumbs to injuries after being assaulted by wife’s family

A man has reportedly succumbed to injuries he sustained in the hands of his wife’s family, who assaulted him after he followed his wife to her parent’s home to be reconciled following a domestic fight.

The 47-year old man is reported to have gone to his in-laws’ place seeking to have his wife and children back home on Friday, March 27, when the family turned on him.

The unfortunate incident which occurred in Kitui central left the whole residents in deep shock and sadness.

According to chief John Munyoki, the area assistant , who confirmed the incident, the deceased’s parents-in-law, his estranged wife, and children all attacked him soon after he arrived and dumped him along the road.

The man succumbed to his injuries shortly after the in-laws called his parents, asking them to go collect him.

“We rushed to the scene, together with the Chief and police officers but found that he had already passed on where he had been dumped. We have arrested them all,” explained the Area Assistant Chief.

The police arrived at the scene, where they arrested the in-laws, wife, and children who took part in the heinous act.

According to the area chief, the deceased had been having issues with his wife for a very long period of time, and despite him seeking reconciliation, his in-laws seemed to have given up on him.

Cases of domestic violence and brutality among family members have recently been on the rise.

On December 15, 2020, a 49-year old woman was sentenced to a one-day non-custodial sentence after she was found guilty of murdering her husband.

Judge of the High court in Siaya, Roselyne Aburili, established that the accused, Truphena Aswani, had suffered in the hands of her violent man.

Judge Roselyn recommended that the woman seek counseling after the traumatic experience she had gone through throughout her marriage with the deceased.