Man who set girlfriend on fire arrested

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation have captured a man for supposedly setting his girlfriend ablaze in Nairobi’s Njiru area.

The incident happened on Friday last week. Charles Olweny went into hiding after committing the crime. However, officers caught him on Wednesday morning at a house in Kayole.

Upon apprehension, the man threatened to jump over the balcony and killed him.

“The man ran to the balcony and threatened to commit suicide, but our officers talked him out of it. They told him all was not lost despite his heinous crime,” noted the DCI on Wednesday.

The man was arrested after one hour-long standoff after police advised him not to take his life. A huge crowd surrounded the scene crying for the man’s pound of flesh.

Although residents around the area bayed for his blood, he was taken away from the scene after an intervention.

Reports indicated the man killed his wife in Njiru after locking her in the house and setting the building on fire.

House helps to the deceased say that around 8 am, they left the house to accord the suspect and their late employee time to iron out their issues.

However, during the afternoon, the house went up on fire, and despite many efforts, nothing was retrieved.

Homicide detectives who visited the crime scene claim that’s it’s possible the deceased was tied up before the house went up in flames.

In the search, DCI’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) are working alongside detectives based in Kayole.