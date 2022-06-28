Mandago, Wambora defend run for Senate seats

Governors Jackson Mandago of Uasin Gishu and Martin Wambora of Embu have defended their decision to run for Senate seats.

Mandago and Wambora said on Monday in Eldoret that if elected, they would play critical roles in strengthening devolution after their experience as governors.

Mandago said he would push for a review of 67 pieces of legislation that he said undermine devolution but had been passed by the National Assembly.

He said he would push to increase financial allocations to the counties.

Wambora, who is the Council of Governor’s chairman, said development should be concentrated more at the grassroots.

“With the experience we have in matters devolution, we will have a good basis to help push for more resources to the counties,” Wambora said in Eldoret town after presiding over the County Pension Fund AGM.

He said the amount currently allocated to the 47 counties was unfair and must be increased.

The governor said counties must get more than 35 per cent of the national wealth, adding that many functions had been devolved yet the national government was still withholding huge sums meant for devolution.

Mandago said leaders seeking Senate and governor seats will aid devolution greatly.

He said the synergy between the leaders would help in resolving issues that have impeded devolution.

“It’s good we have those who were governors now going for Senate and vice versa. We also have MPs running for the Senate or as governors. By doing that, devolution will have gone full circle,” Mandago said.

Wambora also said Eldoret town deserves elevation to city status.

The CoG boss said Eldoret has undergone tremendous transformation, particularly in roads, communication networks and greening of urban spaces.

He said much of the money being used by the national government on roads and healthcare belonged to the counties because the two sectors were devolved functions.

