Marriage Anguish: Woman Nursing burns at the Coast General Hospital

It has always been a trend in the news about spouses and lovers killing each other, some committing suicide, kidnappings, etc. This year alone, there have been a lot of reported cases all over the country. The situation is getting out of hand and is becoming a worrying trend.

Yesterday, the story of a 24-year-old woman by the name Winnie Wambua who is still nursing first and second degree burn wounds at the Coast General Hospital after being burnt by her alleged husband came to light.

She says that during the time of the incidence two weeks ago, her husband was furious for she did not want to get back to him after a breakup.

My husband came to my place of work in a distressing mood and burnt me with hot water mixed with hot oil. Winnie operates a salon in the neighborhood.

We later learned the cause of the problem upon interviewing Winnie is that she had earlier refused to get back to her husband after the continuous battering and abuse.

This comes at a time when the Gender and Human rights commission condemned the acts. Women have mostly been on the receiving end with this matter but at the same time, the number of women assaulting their husbands has risen significantly over the past four years.

The couple had a son, and life was not easy for the two. “My husband would come home and scold me whenever he felt like it. I did everything right, but he would see nor hear a word,” she said.

Winnie Wambua is still nursing burn wounds to the face and arms at the hospital’s ward.

News reporters could also notice other patients in the same situation or worse. “This is not only alarming but something that the society should condemn.” Said the hospital authorities and church elders.

Henry Mgondah, Winnie Wambua’s husband, is yet to be arrested after he fled the scene of crime. Residents and neighbors were not hesitant to agree that they were ready to take the law into their hands if they caught him first.

Officers at Kiembeni police station have promised to do all they can to make sure Mr. Mgondah is arrested and charged with the assault. We believe that he will face murder charges and could serve up to life imprisonment.

Locals have been urged to take precautions and be on high alert in case they see or suspect domestic violence. “When you report a case early enough, the authority gets enough time to deal with the issue before it gets out of hand,” said Kiembeni Police station OCS.