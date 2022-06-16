Matatatu and tractor drivers killed in Kiambu Road head-on collision



The fatal accident involving a matatu and a tractor occurred on June 16, 2022 on Kiambu Road, Nairobi. [Mate Tongola, Standard]



Two people died on Thursday morning after a 33-seater matatu and a tractor collided head-on in Nairobi.

The June 16 accident occurred on Kiambu Road near Muthaiga area at around 7am.

The matatu was headed to Nairobi’s central business district, while the tractor was moving in the opposite direction.

The two victims were drivers of both vehicles.

The tractor driver died on the spot after he was thrown off the machine and run over by an oncoming vehicle.

The second victim succumbed to injuries at the Guru Nanak Hospital.

The accident caused a heavy traffic jam on Kiambu Road that stretched several kilometres and lasted more than an hour.

“Three passengers in the matatu sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. I urge motorists to exercise patience and avoid overlapping,” Julius Kiragu, the area police boss told The Standard.