Matatu operators and commuters arrested in Mombasa for flouting covid-19 rules

A Tuesday morning police crackdown saw scores of matatu operators and commuters arrested for flouting covid-19 rules.

Joseph Kavoo, Changamwe police boss said over 100 matatus are currently under police custody.

Vehicle occupants o the other hand are in holding at the Changamwe police station.

According to the police boss, commuters didn’t have their masks on, while matatu operators didn’t provide them with water and soap to was their hands.

He said they would all be taken to court later in the day and charged with flouting public health rules thus endangering the lives of other people.

Covid-19 measures

According to measures provided by the Ministry of Health after the pandemic outbreak, all public transport users must wear masks at all times that cover their nose and mouth. This, in turn, would help minimise local transmission of the covid-19 virus.

Every business entity, trader, vendor, and organisation must provide soap and water or alcohol-based sanitiser approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) to their customers.

Any person who breaks the rules mentioned above is liable to fine not exceeding Ksh 20,000, or imprisonment of not less than six months.

Additionally, the notice states that any person found breaking the rules will have their vehicle impounded at the police station, pending their arraignment in court.

Following the crackdown, most commuters remained stranded during the Tuesday morning heavy downpour.

Recently, Mombasa county officials raised the alarm regarding the ballooning number of covid-19 patients in hospitals.

The county boss Hassan Joho also warned that should the situation worsen, and the security agencies may introduce stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“I advise all Mombasa residents that for us to survive this pandemic, wear your masks when in public areas,” said Joho during the Mashujaa day celebrations.

Currently, Kenya has recorded a total of 49,997 with 920 people having succumbed to the deadly covid-19 virus.