Home News Matatus issue strike notice, strike to begin tomorrow
News

Matatus issue strike notice, strike to begin tomorrow

By Tracy Nabwile
Matatus in the Nairobi CBD

Starting tomorrow, commuters may have to walk for long distances following a strike notice by the Matatu Operators Association.The strike will begin on Tuesday, 27th October.

Speaking to the press, the Matatu Operators Association chairperson said that all matatus countrywide would go on strike. The matatu operators are opposing the stringent Covid-19 measures put in place.

The chairperson also said that the strike would compel the government to review their capacity issues.

“On Tuesday, across the country, all matatus must go on strike. I would like to tell our leaders, Hon Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, they have neglected our matatu industry,” Jamal Ibrahim, chairperson of the Mtatu Operators in Nairob stated.

“When they visit places, they always talk about boda boda, they talk about bars and churches but they have forgotten the Matatu Industry. The reason we are striking on Tuesday is because of capacity. Since Covid-19 hit eight months ago, they have not addressed the matatu industry urging for the resumption of full capacity,” he added.

Forgotten

Mr. Ibrahim pointed out that several sectors including air transport,churches, and schools had resumed normalcy yet the situation in the matatu sector remains the same.

“Earlier, all local flights resumed normal seat capacity, churches have resumed operation, political rallies are back to normal as well as schools. So why have we been forgotten?” the chairperson questioned.

Mr. Ibrahim noted that most matatu operators are facing financial hardship. Additionally, he said that most had defaulted their loans and interest was accumulating.

The chairoperson also saqid that despite writing numerous letters, their pleas went unanswered..

“We have written enough letters and where we have reached,they have forced us to issue a strike notice,” he said.

Early this year, when the Covid-9 pandemic struck, the government directed all matatus to carry a quater of their capacity. This move was an effort to enforce the rules of social distancing.

Related news

News

Wacha kisirani…we can stop BBI – Ruto warns BBI proponents

Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto warned Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponents that the report might hit a dead-end if they do not practice openness and...
Read more
News

Ben Githae emerges with new BBI song (VIDEO)

Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated Kikuyu Gospel musician Ben Githai is set to officially release a new song dubbed Tuungane na BBI aiming at promoting the Building Bridges...
Read more
News

Vehicle plunges into Nairobi Expressway pit

Stanley Kasee -
A saloon car broke through erected barriers erected along Mombasa road mark the pits being dug up in the Nairobi Expressway Project. The driver was...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Brazil has not yet ratified a nuclear weapons ban treaty that...

World kenyan -
Mushroom cloud generated by the explosion of the nuclear bomb over Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 Image: AFP ...
Read more

He was jealous, he wouldn’t allow me to say hi to...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Media personality Margaret Wariko has opened up how she got into marriage at a young age and what caused her to divorce her husband. In...
Read more

2 police officers arrested for allegedly killing man without face mask

News Stanley Kasee -
Two police officers have been arrested in Likuyani, Kakamega County, in regard to the suspected murder of one Denis Lusava. Lusava was arrested on Wednesday,...
Read more

PL: Wolverhampton caught on the wire by Newcastle

football kenyan -
The 6th day of the Premier League offered a good duel between a contender for European places Wolverhampton (10th) and the scratchy Newcastle...
Read more

Nice – Lille: the official lineup

football kenyan -
Three days after having experienced various fortunes in the Europa League, Aiglons and Mastiffs face each other on the occasion of the 8th...
Read more

We have ignored each other’s needs in our union – Singer...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Singer Vivianne has disclosed that her marriage with her husband Sam West is about to hit rock bottom as expectations and control have taken...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke