Matiang’i addresses the issue of illegal teenage parties, tells parents to be responsible

By Tracy Aime

Following the recent cases of illegal teenage parties, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i decided to address the issue.

The CS noted that all parents are responsible for their children. Additionally, he said that there is little that the government can do in terms of parenting.

Speaking during an interview Matiang’i said that there is no need to be hypocritical. He added that parental responsibility in the country is very low. He told parents that the society and the government would not raise their children for them.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary’s address comes days after seven girls allegedly went missing. Their families claimed that the girls were in communication with a Caucasian male and that they feared the girls were victims of sex trafficking.

A day after the report of the missing girls went viral, the girls emerged, dismissing reports that they had been abducted. The girls claimed that they were tired of staying home and therefore decided to go have fun.

CS Matiang’i said that all parents have a responsibility to ensure their children act right. This way, institutions that support law and order would not do their work for them.

Illegal network

The Cabinet Secretary revealed that they had established that some adults were running an illegal network that preys on underage kids. He noted that those who are guilty of the offense would face the law.

Recently, a 41 year old woman who arrested for hosting 44 children between ages 14 and 17. Police officers are yet to establish why the children were at the woman’s house in Mountain View estate and how they traveled from their homes. Officers also confiscated several rolls of bhang and different brands of alcohol.

BBI

Matiang’i also spoke on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). He noted that state agencies would play a major role in the implementation of BBI. Additionally, he assured Kenyans that they would not infringe on anyone’s right.

