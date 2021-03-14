Matiang’i announces reforms to the National Police Service, plans to bar D students from applying

Fred Matiang’i, the Interior Cabinet Secretary, has announced an ambitious reform to the National Police Service. The CS plans to ensure that the officers that lead the security organ are educated and well-skilled.

Matiang’i pointed out that police officers’ low academic qualifications do not match the cunning methods that criminals are using to commit crimes.

The CS noted that the minimum of a D plus in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) requirement is insufficient. According to him, the candidates cannot deal with complex science to investigate crimes. He pointed out the need to increase the cut.

“I have been pushing for an increase in the cut-off point of the people we are admitting to the service. Admitting PEOPLE with a D plus then telling them to go to the complex science of analyzing blood and preparing a document that the DPP will use in court to prove murder, are we serious, honestly? Are we serious?” Matiang’i questioned.

Speaking during a ceremony at the Prosecutor Training Institute, Matiang’i also revealed that they would turn to professionals. He said he intends to employ lawyers and doctors to the service.

“There are many things we can do. We need to face reality to know that we are facing challenges that we must confront seriously,” he said.

The CS also said that the move would ensure everything runs smoothly. Additionally, he said that most police officers could not match criminal activity happening in the country.