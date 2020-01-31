Matiang’i orders primary to secondary transition to end by 15 February

Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i on Friday announced that National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) have until 15 February 2020 to complete the 100 percent primary-secondary transition process.

After that, the NGAOs will be held personally liable for children who will be out of school by March 2020.

“We already have the compulsory free basic education policy in place. All the learners who have not reported to Form One must be found and taken to school without fail,” Matiang’i said.

The CS attended a security meeting in Mbale, Vihiga County, on Friday, where he announced that the Ministry of Education, would after the deadline commence survey throughout the country to conduct a headcount of the 2019 KCPE candidates.

Matiang’i also directed the chiefs and their assistants to prepare to account for candidates within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Vihiga County has been reported to be one of the counties with the best transition rates presently at 96 percent.

The CS also said the government had the statistics of all the learners in that regard.

“The Governor of Vihiga has a Scholarship Fund; legislators issue bursaries from the National Government Constituency Development Fund NG-CDF; the government has fully subsidized day secondary school education. This time around, there will be no more excuses regarding school fees,” he said.

In December 2019, World Vision had blamed the congestion and poor standards of education in schools on the high admission numbers in the institutions.

The organization also stated that schools had only Ksh1.2 billion to share in developing facilities, unlike the previous year, when they had Ksh.1.5 billion.

The reduction came as a result of a cut by the Parliament on infrastructure reduction.

By December 2019, the transition rate of primary to secondary education was at 93 percent.