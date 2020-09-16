Mbadi fires back at Raila junior, says his opinion does not shape ODM

ODM’s party chairman John Mbadi has fired back at Raila junior after he made controversial statements bashing ODM leaders.

Raila Junior bashed ODM officials Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed accusing them of going against ODM’s agenda and principles. Junior’s remarks came after Joho bashed the DP further accusing him of lying to Kenyans using the hustler notion.

Mbadi went on to explain that Raila Junior is not an ODM leader, and therefore his remarks don’t hold water. The ODM chair further insisted that Junior is only Raila’s son and nothing more.

“I have to be clear that Raila Junior is not an ODM member nor does he hold any position in the party. He is merely Raila’s son. I don’t know why his comments would be used to spell the position of ODM,” Mbadi stated.

Raila Junior apologizes.

Following the considerable publicity that followed his comments, Raila Junior apologized early Wednesday morning on the 16th of September 2020. He further added that his statements did not reflect ODM’s views.

Junior also thanked ODM for being democratic and allowing him to express his personal views on issues. He also apologized and claimed he was not targeting any political leader when making his statements.

“As an ordinary ODM member, my views are my own and not that of the party. I am grateful to ODM for availing democratic space in which different views and opinions are expressed. My views were not targeting any leaders, and I apologize for any misunderstanding caused.”

Let him express himself.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday the 15th of August 2020, Kimani Ichung’wah referenced Junior’s statements during a heated debate with Badi. The Kikuyu Mp claimed the party is full of hypocrites who are scheming ways to win the 2022 elections.

However, Badi counteracted Ichung’wah claiming Raila Junior was only exercising his democratic right. He further explained that Raila Odinga is the only one who can spell out ODM’s position.