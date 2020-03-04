Home Health Mbagathi hospital isolation unit to be finalized on Thursday
HealthNews

Mbagathi hospital isolation unit to be finalized on Thursday

By Stanley Kasee
The Mbagathi Hospital

An isolation unit in Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital is set to be completed by Thursday.

This is according to a statement by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe presented to the Council of Governors Health Committee preparing to contain the spread of corona virus (COVID-19).

“Mbagathi hospital, which has been set aside for use, will be up and running tomorrow to treat any infected person,” Kagwe said.

Mr. Kagwe added that all Level 5 and Referal Hospitals would be used as special facilities to quarantine and also treat those infected with the disease in case it occurs.

Mr.Kagwe, seconded by his PS Susan Mocha, defended the ongoing reports of the 239 China passengers self-quarantining themselves, pointing that the issue has been misunderstood.

According to the CS, self-quarantine was the best practice globally to contain the corona virus.

Yesterday, the CS had said that the ministry was establishing an isolation facility for the virus since the country did not have adequate capacity to isolate all the 239 passengers, but meanwhile, the passengers will be required to self-quarantine themselves.

“There is a limit to the number of people we can quarantine in one place,” Kagwe said.

He denied claims that the ministry was facing challenges in executing a court order demanding that all the 239 passengers who arrived from China aboard China Southern Airlines plane be traced and quarantined in a military facility.

Mr. Kagwe claimed that it would not take a court order to secure Kenyans but serious preparedness of the country to contain the virus.

“If we have 239 today and another number tomorrow, we will still act despite court orders.” He noted.

He has called on the members of the public to observe basic hygiene and sanitation while in public places like the market, churches, matatus, and any other place frequented by people.

“People will be needed to observe cleanliness such as washing and sanitization of hands as the infection is transmitted through direct contact, coughing, sneezing, and touching contaminated surfaces.” He added.

He met with the Council of Governors Health Committee and all the health CECs from all the counties as the country prepares to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

The health CS also launched the County Emergency Response Committee on the virus across the 47 counties.

The committee will be chaired by the county governor with the county commissioner as the co-chair.

Previous articleNilimpata kwa kitanda na mwanaumme mwingine – house help exposes mzee wa nyumba

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Don’t dare Kenya – President Uhuru warns Somalia

Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning to Somalia to cease provoking Kenya in what he referred to as an attack on Kenya's...
Read more
Entertainment

It is not me – Rayvanny denies Facebook account laughing at Tanasha Donna’s heartbreak

Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian superstar Rayvanny has come out to deny the page that made fun of Kenyan songbird Tanasha Donna after she allegedly broke up with...
Read more
News

Court dismisses Aukot’s BBI taskforce case

Erick Flavour -
The court has dismissed the Thirdway Alliance case filed by Ekuru Aukot to have the Building Bridges Initiative declared unconstitutional. In a ruling issued on...
Read more
15,281FansLike
3,448FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Mbagathi hospital isolation unit to be finalized on Thursday

Health Stanley Kasee -
An isolation unit in Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital is set to be completed by Thursday. This is according to a statement by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe...
Read more

Nilimpata kwa kitanda na mwanaumme mwingine – house help exposes mzee wa nyumba

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
House helps become a vital aspect in most households today. Majority of the women are working-class nowadays prompting them to seek the services of...
Read more

Don’t dare Kenya – President Uhuru warns Somalia

News Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning to Somalia to cease provoking Kenya in what he referred to as an attack on Kenya's...
Read more

Sean Andrew asks interested women to send applications after he revealed he wants a sugar mummy

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Sean Andrew, grandson to former president Mwai Kibaki, shocking netizens after he revealed he is in search of a sugar mummy. The model revealed at...
Read more

Kate Actress addresses not publicizing her baby, says she is hiding the world from her

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Kate Actress, real name Catherine Kamau, has finally revealed why she does not post her baby's face. The former Mother-in-law actress revealed she does not...
Read more

It is not me – Rayvanny denies Facebook account laughing at Tanasha Donna’s heartbreak

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian superstar Rayvanny has come out to deny the page that made fun of Kenyan songbird Tanasha Donna after she allegedly broke up with...
Read more

Court dismisses Aukot’s BBI taskforce case

News Erick Flavour -
The court has dismissed the Thirdway Alliance case filed by Ekuru Aukot to have the Building Bridges Initiative declared unconstitutional. In a ruling issued on...
Read more

Suspected Kenyan serial killer faces hanging in the US

News Tracy Nabwile -
A Kenyan man could possibly be facing a death penalty. His name is Billy Chemirmir. He allegedly killed more than 22 grandmothers. The elderly...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke