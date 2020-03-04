Mbagathi hospital isolation unit to be finalized on Thursday

An isolation unit in Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital is set to be completed by Thursday.

This is according to a statement by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe presented to the Council of Governors Health Committee preparing to contain the spread of corona virus (COVID-19).

“Mbagathi hospital, which has been set aside for use, will be up and running tomorrow to treat any infected person,” Kagwe said.

Mr. Kagwe added that all Level 5 and Referal Hospitals would be used as special facilities to quarantine and also treat those infected with the disease in case it occurs.

Mr.Kagwe, seconded by his PS Susan Mocha, defended the ongoing reports of the 239 China passengers self-quarantining themselves, pointing that the issue has been misunderstood.

According to the CS, self-quarantine was the best practice globally to contain the corona virus.

Yesterday, the CS had said that the ministry was establishing an isolation facility for the virus since the country did not have adequate capacity to isolate all the 239 passengers, but meanwhile, the passengers will be required to self-quarantine themselves.

“There is a limit to the number of people we can quarantine in one place,” Kagwe said.

He denied claims that the ministry was facing challenges in executing a court order demanding that all the 239 passengers who arrived from China aboard China Southern Airlines plane be traced and quarantined in a military facility.

Mr. Kagwe claimed that it would not take a court order to secure Kenyans but serious preparedness of the country to contain the virus.

“If we have 239 today and another number tomorrow, we will still act despite court orders.” He noted.

He has called on the members of the public to observe basic hygiene and sanitation while in public places like the market, churches, matatus, and any other place frequented by people.

“People will be needed to observe cleanliness such as washing and sanitization of hands as the infection is transmitted through direct contact, coughing, sneezing, and touching contaminated surfaces.” He added.

He met with the Council of Governors Health Committee and all the health CECs from all the counties as the country prepares to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

The health CS also launched the County Emergency Response Committee on the virus across the 47 counties.

The committee will be chaired by the county governor with the county commissioner as the co-chair.