MCA asks for DCI protection after her life is threatened

An MCA has revealed that her life is in danger after allegedly receiving several death threats. Gathoni Wa Muchomba, the Kiambo Women representative, has since asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to protect her from the perpetrators.

Ms Gathoni said that she had received several death threats on her social media pages. She noted that she started receiving these threats when she announced her stand on the BBI report.

“I request for protection. If anything happened to me as I sell BBI they are squarely to blame, Pray for me,” the lawmaker said.

The lawmaker went ahead to say that those threatening her were sending coded messages to her social media accounts. She said that she was aware her life is in danger and that she is taking the messages very seriously.

“I am not taking the threats lightly; my life is in danger,” she said.

Worried that her perpetrators may track her down and harm her, the Kiambu Women representative asked Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to give her more security detail.

She has since revealed that one suspect is currently in custody. Additionally, she said that the prosecution had charged him in a court in Gatundu.

Hostile crowd

Gathoni’s concern comes days after a crowd of youths in Githunguri heckled he for supporting the Building Bridges Initiative. The crowd was very hostile towards her. Additionally, they made it clear that they wanted their area to be more developed but had no interest in supporting the Building Bridges Initiative report.

Gathoni tried to convince the residents that the Building Bridges Initiative would be good for them. However, they maintained their stand.

“You do not want to support the document, but you want money. How then will you get the money?” Gathoni questioned the residents.

“You do not want additional bursary funds?” she added.

All the residents responded by saying they had no interest in it.