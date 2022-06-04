MCA aspirant who appeared before IEBC in sackcloth cleared

A County Assembly aspirant in Trans Nzoia appeared before the IEBC on Saturday dressed in a sackcloth to seek clearance to vie at the polls.

Tonny Wekesi, 24, walked into the Saboti Constituency electoral offices at the National Museums of Kenya in Kitale for clearance leaving those present surprised.

He was seeking the electoral agency’s nod to vie for the Member of County Assembly for Matisi Ward at the August 9 polls.

“I’m putting on this sackcloth to communicate to Matisi residents what kind of leadership I will offer them if elected. They are my source of inspiration, I will forever remain indebted to them,” he said.e

Sackcloths in the Old Testament were put on to demonstrate repentance and seek divine favor during times of desolation.

Wekesi, an IT expert, said his dress code was not an indication that he was a member of a sect.

He said his was a sign of humility, service and dedication to the people of Matisi ward who had done a lot for him.

The youthful candidate was among 13 candidates who were lined up for clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission On Saturday.

Among them was the incumbent MCA Obed Mahanga was the fifth to be cleared by Constituency Returning Officer Kennedy Komolkatro.

Wekesi urged the electorate to consider voting for him on the promise that he would put up mechanisms to empower them irrespective of political party, social or cultural affiliation.

He said if elected, he will prioritise power connectivity to homesteads, health and education matters.

Saboti ward Independent candidate Leonard Moss who was also cleared said he would prioritize issuance of land titles to land owners.

Moss said his number one priority is the economic emancipation of all people living in Saboti ward irrespective of their tribe.

UDA candidate Stephen Matui alias Nyayo also presented his nomination papers at the Kitale National Museums of Kenya.

Bonface Wanyonyi Cheloti of Democratic Action Party of Kenya DAP- K was also cleared to vie for the seat.

He promised to usher in a new phase of political leadership that would prioritize tarmacking of the Kambimiwa–Saboti-Gituamba road to ease transport.

Others that were given a clean bill of health to succeed David Kipkorir Kapoloman are Edward Musombi Munabi (Ford Kenya), Wycliffe Masengeli (Independent), Richard Sululu (ANC) and Moses Khaoya (Jubilee).