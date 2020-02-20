MCA tables motion to impeach Governor Sonko

Nairobi Couty MCAs have tabled a notice of motion to the County Assembly to impeach Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The ODM ward representatives listed 16 grounds for the impeachment of Governor Sonko, which include abuse of office and irregular procurement of services.

The irregular procurements include awarding of Sh1.5 billion tender to construct stadia, among them Dandora Stadium.

The notice of motion was tabled by Minority Chief Whip Peter Imwatok and was approved by the House in the plenary sitting, which was attended by over 85 MCAs from both sides.

The MCAs also accused Sonko of unilaterally firing of workers on unfair grounds and failing to appoint his deputy despite an advisory by the Supreme Court.

The embattled governor has also been accused of irregularly awarding of Sh1.7 billion tender to AAR insurance company, Sh18.5 million city beautification program with no results, failure to form an active cabinet with almost all CECs working in an acting capacity and distorted award of contracts to road developers in Nairobi estates.

Sonko is also accused of incompetency proven by the county’s failure in garbage collection and the inability to put in place a proper revenue collection system that has led the county to losses.

Unequal issuance of title deeds to residents of Eastlands and also failing to avail title deeds months later even after demanding a Sh30, 000 processing fee are other grounds of Sonko’s impeachment.

The Minority Chief Whip also accused Sonko of behaving in a manner not fit for the status of a Governor, for instance, indulging in alcohol consumption while in the office.

Imwatok added that governor Sonko has also brought about disrespect of the office of the governor through breaking the social contract between the office and the people who elected him to the office by using vulgar language at them whenever they questioned his unbecoming behaviors.

“The governor has also used his position to facilitate the irregular transfer of land in Counties like Nairobi, Kwale, and Mtwapa.”He stated.

Drama also ensued during the tabling of the motion after some MCAs from the Jubilee party demanded authentication of the signatures before the process could start.

Those who had signed for the motion were 65 MCAs and were enough for the notice of motion to proceed.

A member is required to collect a third of the MCAs in the House, and the MCAs were 122, which brings the required number to 41 signatures.

Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere was suspended by Speaker Beatrice Elachi after he stormed out of the chambers following a shouting contest with opposition members.

Mike Sonko has seven days to appear before the House.