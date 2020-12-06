Medical workers announce strike

Following an announcement that medical workers will go on strike, there is a looming crisis in the country. The medical workers are demanding more personal protection equipment (PPE) and better working conditions in the wake of Covid-19.

This announcement comes at a time when there is a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. In counties like Mombasa and Nairobi, hospitals are full of Covid-19 patients. Most Intensive Care Units are full of patients who are seriously ill.

With just a few days to the festive season, the cases are likely to increase. Therefore, the strike poses a great challenge to the health sector.

Those who have financial means will have no choice but to transfer their relatives. Those who cannot afford private hospitals will have to remain in the hospital with no one to attend to them. Most Kenyans cannot afford private hospitals.

Reports have revealed that the discontent of health care workers increased with the devolution of healthcare in 2013.

Most health workers believe that the government rushed the devolution process. The devolved governments have failed to implement a salary agreement signed in 2013.

Strain

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, hospitals have been under a lot of stress. Most dispensaries closed down since nurses are the ones who used to run them. Services like maternal child health, maternity, and child welfare clinics were the most affected.

KMPDU acting Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda said that as long as the government does not provide PPEs and better working conditions, the strike was on. He also said that the medical workers need a comprehensive medical cover as well as call allowances.

“We will not call off the strike until our demands are met. That includes hiring more doctors. We gave the relevant government and county government authorities three weeks for engagement, but they did not honour the plea. The strike begins at midnight,” Dr Mwachonda said.