Flights of Success: Meet Top KCSE girl who used to fly to school

By Edwin Ginni
Long’al Chepengat Maureen emerged number seven in the 2019 KCSE
Making her way from West Pokot county to Alliance high school was not easy for Long’al, a top candidate in the 2019 KCSE.

The hardworking girl used to fly in a helicopter from her home in Makutano village to Nairobi to catch up with other students at Alliance Girls High School.

Long’al Chepengat Maurine was number 7 in the 2019 KCSE.

While speaking to K24 TV, Long’al attributed her success to the determination of her parents who sometimes hired a chopper to fly her to Nairobi for school.

The hardworking girl who scored an A of 86.9 points said her father was determined to do all he could for her comfort at school.

‘Since the distance between my home and school could take me days to reach, my dad sacrificed to see me fly for only 45 minutes,’ she said.

On being asked how her father afforded the flight charges, Long’al disclosed she is a daughter of a personal assistant to Charles Keter, the Energy CS.

Long’al wishes to pursue nuclear science or chemical engineering at the University of Massachusetts in the United States.

She topped other 396 students in her school.

