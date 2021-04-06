Men posing as KDF officers arrested after coning man Kshs 350,000

Officers arrested three men posing as Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers outside Kahawa Barracks in Nairobi. The three men allegedly conned an unsuspecting citizen Kshs.350,000.

A police report identifies the suspects as Derrick Nyakundi, Amos Mutuku, and Elisha Onyango. Police officers acted on a tip-off from residents and arrested them. They allegedly conned one John Mbabu on the promise of enrolling his son in the military.

“They will charge them with the offense of obtaining money by false pretense. The suspects obtained Ksh 350,000 from one Mbabu John claiming they were in a position to recruit his son into the KDF. We recovered a recruitment letter to the effect,” the police report reads in part.

“Elisha Onyango, who we found donning a full military uniform, will be charged with impersonation and being in possession of government property. He had worn a senior military officer uniform having a rank of military Major,” another part reads.

Officers recovered several admission letters during the arrest. Some purported to admit candidates to Eldoret Military Base, among others.

Kahawa residents were ready to lynch the suspects. Luckily, police officers arrived in time to intervene. Officers took them to Kahawa Police Station and will soon arraign them in court.

In the past few months, there have been several reports of people impersonating KDF officers. The Kenya Defence Forces recently concluded a recruitment exercise that targeted 4,000 recruits. During the exercise, officers arrested a man who inscribed Kshs 300 on the inside of his foot, the amount he was willing to bribe the officers for recruitment.