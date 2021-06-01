Meru Governor set to revive Bus Party ahead of 2022 general elections.

Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi has hinted that he will revive his Alliance Party of Kenya commonly known as the Bus party ahead of the much anticipated 2022 general elections as different alliances shape up.

The veteran politician in a statement said that he will register the political outfit afresh.

He said that the party can now field their candidates in the next general elections as the outfit will be available before the general elections.

“We can now field candidates in the 2022 elections. The Bus party will be available then. We will ask the registrar of political parties to restore our party for the next election,” Murungi said.

The Governor’s Bus party was among the ten political parties that were dissolved to form the Jubilee coalition before the 2017 general elections.

A few days ago, a section of Mt. Kenya East region leaders threatened to ditch the ruling outfit Jubilee and form their own party if their counterparts from Mt. Kenya West fail to support one of their own for the Presidency.

Led by the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Kiraitu Murungi, they asserted that they were willing to walk and walk alone.

The Mt. Kenya East leaders asked Kiraitu Murungi to come up with a new political party that would take them to the State House.

The Meru County boss while speaking his thanksgiving ceremony in Nkubu for healing from the COVID-19 disease noted that there has been a lot of confusion in the Mt. Kenya region politics and if they do not put their house in order, the region risks losing a lot in the national map as people from the East.

Kiraitu noted that it was now time for Meru, Tharaka Nithi, and Embu Counties to be at the center of the transitional government.

The vote-rich region which is considered as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Central backyard has for a while now been reportedly stung by the divisions.

However, four Governors from the region have vowed to ensure that the cracks are stopped ahead of next year’s General Election.

The four County bosses; Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), and Mwangi Wa Iria of Murang’a declared that people from the Mt. Kenya region will start focusing on speaking in one voice