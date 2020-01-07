Home News Miguna speaks after being ejected from Kenyan-bound plane
Miguna speaks after being ejected from Kenyan-bound plane

By Collins Luvisia

Miguna Miguna will have to wait longer to return to Kenya as he has been ejected from the Air France Plane moments after boarding at Charles De Gaulle Airport.

The lawyer has revealed that he was ejected minutes before the plane took off and he claims red alerts have been issued in all airlines to bar him from boarding.

“Air France removed me from Flight AF0814 from Charles De Gaulle Airport to JKIA, which was about to take off. Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman Raila Odinga are so afraid, cowardly, tyrannical and weak that they have sent RED ALERTS to all airlines. We shall never surrender!” he tweeted.

According to a statement by the Airline, Miguna did not board the flight AF 814 from Paris which he had booked.

“Airline France confirms that  Mister Miguna booked or checked-in for flight AF 814 from Paris (CDG) to Nairobi (NBO) on 7 January 2020 but did not board the aircraft” reads part of the statement by the airline.

“Air France apologies for any inconvenience caused,” the statement further reads.

Image

Reports indicated that Miguna was ejected from the Kenya-bound plane following a directive by Kenyan authorities who insist he cannot fly to Nairobi. ‬

Miguna had earlier announced that he would be jetting in at JKIA at 9:45 AM on Wednesday.  This becomes another hurdle in his journey back home having spent a 10-hours in Germany following a red alert issued by the Kenyan Government.

