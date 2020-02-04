Home Entertainment Milly Chebby celebrates husband Terence Creative with heartwarming post
EntertainmentNews

Milly Chebby celebrates husband Terence Creative with heartwarming post

By Alfred Kiura
Milly Chebby celebrates her husband for being a good father.

Media personality Milly Chebby seems to have not let her husband’s Terence Creative mischievous behavior in the past cloud the good things he has always done for her as she celebrated him with a moving message on social media.

In the post seen by Kenyan news.co.ke, the mother of one whose daughter just turned one year old noted that she wanted to focus on the good side of her husband as she would not have done it alone.

Milly revealed the struggles that she went through during the birth of their daughter Milla and Terence never left the hospital as he slept on the couch for a whole week.

“In this photo, it’s him and Milla at Gertrude’s after surgery as she recovered, during delivery, we checked in together, you slept on the couch for a whole week we were in the hospital,” read part of her statement.

Milly went on to add that he helped her find solutions to her postpartum. She praised her husband for being a great father despite being raised in a children’s home as he changes their baby’s diapers and feeds her in the wee hours of the night without questions.

View this post on Instagram

To my partner, father of my kids @terencecreative meeennn you've been there for me and our baby @millanetai , today i wanna focus on the good man you have been , i wouldn't have done it alone,in this photo its him and Milla at Gertrudes after surgery as she recovered, during delivery we checked in together, you slept on the couch for a whole week we were in hospital, you never even left to buy credit as in ulikuwa na mimi hossy through out you dnt leave my sight, you helped find solutions to my postpaturm, did everything you could to make me feel better, then same thing happened during millas surgery for two weeks we stayed in that small ward waiting on God to heal milla fully, you've been a present father despite the fact that you grew up in a children home as in you ddnt have a father hence ddnt really have script on fatherhood, you change diaper , bath her, feed her in the wee hours of the night without questioning, thank you being a present dad to Mwihaki, i celebrate you as #Millaturns1it would be selfish if i said i did it alone

A post shared by Milly Chebby Mwangi (@millychebby) on

Last year the couple’s marriage was rocked with infidelity rumors before Terrence admitted to having cheated on his wife with a then 19-year old Anita Soina. Rumors were rife indicating that the couple would divorce but Milly managed to forgive her husband.

Previous articleIn the steps of Kenya, Malawi Nullifies 2019 Elections over irregularities

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kisumu National Polytechnic closed indefinitely following student unrest

Edwin Ginni -
Kisumu National Polytechnic has been closed indefinitely after students caused chaos in the school’s environs A council meeting is set to be held...
Read more
News

Africa’s most famous mercenary dies at the age of 100

Richard M Adrian -
Michael Hoare, alias ‘Mad mike’ dies in his sleep in a care facility in Durban South Africa. His family paid tribute to a legend...
Read more
County News

President Uhuru Kenyatta orders after Kakamega stampede

Connie Mukenyi -
Uhuru Kenyatta has finally issued a command concerning the stampede experienced at Kakamega. The president instructed investigations on the matter to begin immediately. The primary...
Read more
15,143FansLike
3,430FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Milly Chebby celebrates husband Terence Creative with heartwarming post

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Media personality Milly Chebby seems to have not let her husband’s Terence Creative mischievous behavior in the past cloud the good things he has...
Read more

In the steps of Kenya, Malawi Nullifies 2019 Elections over irregularities

Politics Richard M Adrian -
Malawi's general election; took place on 21 May 2019 to elect the President, National Assembly and Local government Councillors. Even after the re-election; President...
Read more

Kisumu National Polytechnic closed indefinitely following student unrest

News Edwin Ginni -
Kisumu National Polytechnic has been closed indefinitely after students caused chaos in the school’s environs A council meeting is set to be held...
Read more

Africa’s most famous mercenary dies at the age of 100

News Richard M Adrian -
Michael Hoare, alias ‘Mad mike’ dies in his sleep in a care facility in Durban South Africa. His family paid tribute to a legend...
Read more

President Uhuru Kenyatta orders after Kakamega stampede

County News Connie Mukenyi -
Uhuru Kenyatta has finally issued a command concerning the stampede experienced at Kakamega. The president instructed investigations on the matter to begin immediately. The primary...
Read more

Reduction in house prices poses more distress to economy

Business News Stephen Ginni -
The recent decline in the price of houses poses more stress to financial sector. More so, majority of the houses which have already been...
Read more

I cannot date a girl who looks like a donkey just because of her good personality – Willy Paul outlines qualities he looks for...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Gospel turned secular musician Willy Paul has stated that he did not work hard all his life just to start dating ugly women who...
Read more

Lena the only First Lady that Kenya never had

Local news Stephen Ginni -
In 1960s and early 1970s, Kenya had a visible vice-president's wife, Lena Tungo Moi, in political scene. Unfortunately, in mid-1970s she disappeared from public...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke