Milly Chebby celebrates husband Terence Creative with heartwarming post

Media personality Milly Chebby seems to have not let her husband’s Terence Creative mischievous behavior in the past cloud the good things he has always done for her as she celebrated him with a moving message on social media.

In the post seen by Kenyan news.co.ke, the mother of one whose daughter just turned one year old noted that she wanted to focus on the good side of her husband as she would not have done it alone.

Milly revealed the struggles that she went through during the birth of their daughter Milla and Terence never left the hospital as he slept on the couch for a whole week.

“In this photo, it’s him and Milla at Gertrude’s after surgery as she recovered, during delivery, we checked in together, you slept on the couch for a whole week we were in the hospital,” read part of her statement.

Milly went on to add that he helped her find solutions to her postpartum. She praised her husband for being a great father despite being raised in a children’s home as he changes their baby’s diapers and feeds her in the wee hours of the night without questions.

Last year the couple’s marriage was rocked with infidelity rumors before Terrence admitted to having cheated on his wife with a then 19-year old Anita Soina. Rumors were rife indicating that the couple would divorce but Milly managed to forgive her husband.