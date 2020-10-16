Mimi si mjinga – DP Ruto says as he bashes BBI referendum push

Deputy President William Ruto has launched fresh attacks against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the push to amend the Constitution.

Speaking during a rally at West Muragingo in Nyamira, Ruto insisted that politicians should focus on development and not changing the Constitution.

“Wanasema ati tubadilishe katiba kuwe na prime minister… sisi tunasema tubadilishe mjadala tuanze kuongea kuhusu mwananchi mdogo.

Wakikuja na mambo ya viongozi tutawaambia tunataka mambo ya wananchi… wakikuja na mambo ya mamlaka tutawaambia tunataka kazi kwa mwananchi mdogo.”

Ruto further noted that helping the lower class will ultimately improve Kenyans’ livelihoods. He also urged citizens to avoid politicking and ask their leaders to deliver.

“Mimi si wazimu na mimi si mjinga na mimi si mlevi… Mimi ninajua kile ninasema. Kuanzia hapa chini inawezekana. Kuanzia kwa mwananchi inawezekana.

Hawa watu wasitudanganye siku zote ati lazima tuongee mambo ya viongozi. We can as well talk about the issues of ordinary people. In any case, they are the majority, and they are deserving.”

Tribalism.

Ruto also urged other politicians against dividing Kenyans through tribal lines. He further insisted that every Kenyan is free to visit any part of the nation without discrimination.

“I want to urge my fellow leaders, stop the politics of balkanizing Kenyans. Every Kenyan is at home in any part of Kenya, and no Kenyan is a visitor or guest in any part of Kenya.

Wherever you are, from whatever community, religion or hustle, you are involved in, in any part of Kenya you are at home, and you are entitled to protection from the government of Kenya.”

Youths.

Ruto also cautioned the youth against taking part in violent political activities.

“Tell those who want to misuse you to engage in violence to allow their children and wives to take the lead on such matters but not you.”

Ruto’s words come after youth violently disrupted the Nyeri highway ahead of the DP’s visit to Murang’a. The youth who came in 5 buses, lit fires on Kenol in an attempt to disrupt Ruto’s meeting in the area.