Miner who was caved in by goldmine found, rushed to hospital

The family of a middle-aged man who was trapped in a gold mine within Kamagambo, Rongo Constituency in Migori can sigh relief after their kin was rescued alive.

Noah Ogweno had been trapped after a mine collapsed on him in Kopuodho village in North Kamagambo. He was without food underground since January 6th.

A multi-agency rescue team comprising of police and county government with locals managed to reach Ogweno Sunday afternoon at Kopuodho village. He was later taken to Lwala Health Centre 2km away for emergency care.

“We give Glory and Honour to God for his mercy over Noah’s life,” Rongo MP Paul Abuor said in a Facebook post. “Our Rescue Team has managed to successfully get him out of the collapsed Goldmine alive and is currently on his way to the hospital.”

Ogweno’s is one of the few disasters involving miners around the Nyanza region to have a happy ending. A collapsing stone quarry in Homa Bay County claimed two lives on December 20. Tom Okwach who was trapped in another mine 200km away at Obimbo in Siaya is yet to be found 38 days since the earth caved on him