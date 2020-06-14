Ministry of Health calls on ‘individual responsibility’ amidst soaring COVID cases

The Ministry of Health has called on Kenyans to take individual responsibility as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to soar.

In the daily presser of the situation, Health CAS, Dr Rashid Aman, said that personal responsibility would help stop local transmission of the virus.

Individual responsibility

“As the virus continues to spread in the country, we appeal to our people to adopt a higher level of individual responsibility, accept to do their bit, and observe the containment measures and regulations as advised by the government.” Dr Rashid Aman said.

The news came as the country confirmed 152 new COVID-19 cases from 3,503 samples done.

Fatalities in the country have hit 100 after four more people succumbed. Recoveries meanwhile, rose by 57 and now stands at 1,221.

Community transmission firmly established

Dr Aman revealed that 89% of the total cases in the country were local transmissions. That means, people not in contact with a confirmed sick person or their immediate contacts. That makes 3,106 of the total 3,475 cases.

Nairobi leads with 44.7 % of the total cases – 1,546 cases. Mombasa is second, accounting for 30% of the cases – 1,020. Busia has grown rapidly and is third, with 308 cases, 9% of the total. Kajiado then is fourth with 106 cases, 3%.

The other counties have small caseloads, with the infections now in 38 of the 47 counties.

Because of this worrying trend, the ministry called on county governments to improve their level of preparations for COVID-19. Already, some counties have set aside isolation beds for patients.

However, there is still fear for those who will be in critical condition as the country has very few ICU beds.

Cross-border headache

The Health Ministry also appealed to truck drivers to adhere to laid down protocols. Truck drivers have become major transmitters of the virus.

“All cross border truck drivers must ensure they get tested at least 48 hours before they commence their journey and acquire a valid COVID-19-free certificate.” Dr Aman said.